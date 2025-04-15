Philly Theatre Week Returns — Plus More Can’t-Miss Performances This Spring/Summer

PHILADELPHIA, April 2, 2025 – Back for its eighth year, Philly Theatre Week (April 3–13) is the onstage counterpart to the region’s popular restaurant weeks. The 11-day festival offers an extended opportunity to sample Philadelphia’s dynamic theater scene.

Small to large companies across the region present a wide variety of productions for all ages and tastes, with more than four dozen performances in all. Adding to the excitement, theatergoers who are quick enough to reserve ahead can pay-what-you-can for tickets, while supplies last.

Philly Theatre Week kicks off a packed spring and summer of performing arts, with a solid Broadway lineup; a rich scene of community, neighborhood and suburban stages; and a new-in-town opportunity to access the live arts for deep discounts, through TKTS Philadelphia.

Broadway and Major Productions in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, especially the city’s theaters along S. Broad Street, also known as the Avenue of the Arts, has a long history of hosting major Broadway touring productions.

Current and upcoming major musicals include:

& Juliet : A pop-powered remix of Shakespeare’s classic, created by Schitt’s Creek ’s David West Read (March 25 – April 6, 2025).

The Wiz : A 40th anniversary celebration of the Tony-winning musical, featuring choreography by JaQuel Knight and new material by Amber Ruffin (June 3–15, 2025).

Life of Pi : The Olivier- and Tony-winning adaptation of the epic novel, brought to life with masterful puppetry (July 15–27, 2025).

Beetlejuice : Tim Burton’s cult classic dark comedy turned musical spectacle (July 29 – August 3, 2025).

Dreamgirls : A powerhouse production of the Broadway hit inspired by the story of The Supremes (Through May 4, 2025).

Candide : Curtis Opera Theatre performs Leonard Bernstein’s score in this absurdist classic, based on Voltaire’s novella (April 11–13, 2025).

Some Like It Hot : The madcap, Tony-winning musical comedy dubbed “Broadway’s great big musical comedy” (May 21 – June 1, 2025).

Archduke : The Wilma Theater stages a bold reimagining of the events that led to World War I, directed by Blanka Zizka (April 15 – May 4, 2025).

A Summer Day : A rarely staged work by Nobel Prize winner Jon Fosse, directed by Yury Urnov at the Wilma Theater (June 10–29, 2025).

Community and Neighborhood Theater Productions

Philadelphia is a city of neighborhoods, and every neighborhood has its share of creatives, creative organizations and creative venues.

Here are some that are taking part in Philly Theatre Week:

Regional / Suburban Theater Offerings

Theater lovers beyond city limits will also find plenty to enjoy this season, with local companies staging everything from Shakespeare to family musicals.

Performances include:

The Ballad of King Henry : The Players Club of Swarthmore presents a folksy Appalachian take on Shakespeare’s Henry IV Part I (Through April 5, 2025).

Rock of Ages : The Players Club of Swarthmore returns with an ‘80s rock-n-roll musical comedy full of big ballads and bigger hair (April 11–13, 2025).

A Year with Frog and Toad : Eastern University students stage this charming musical adaptation of the beloved children’s books — ideal for families (April 4–6, 2025; relaxed performance April 6).

TKTS and Ticket Accessibility

Late last year, Philadelphia became the fourth city in the world with its own TKTS booth. Born in Times Square in New York City, TKTS sells last-minute tickets for music, dance and the performing arts shows at 30 to 50% discounts. More than 20 local companies, from Old City’s Arden Theatre to the Philadelphia Orchestra to the Tony Award-winning Wilma Theater to Norristown’s Theatre Horizon participate in the service, making every day an opportunity to experience the live arts for less.

As in New York, London and Tokyo, Philadelphia’s TKTS booth operates exclusively through in-person sales and offers tickets within 72 hours of performances. Located inside the Independence Visitor Center at 599 Market Street, the booth is easily accessible to both visitors and residents.

The TKTS setup offers not just amazing value to audiences — it also helps performing groups fill theaters and meet bottom lines by increasing sales.

Tickets & Getting There

Tickets for the 2025 Philly Theatre Week can be purchased online or through individual theaters and theater companies. Limited ticket prices are pay-what-you-can. Tickets with set prices are available through the individual venues and theater companies. Locations vary. See Philly Theatre Week’s website for maps and directions.

For more information on the upcoming lineup of spring and summer performances, check out Visit Philadelphia’s 60+ Can’t-Miss Shows on Philly Stages for Spring & Summer 2025 guide.

