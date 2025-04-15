A Guide to the 2025 Chef Conference in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, March 31, 2025 – The Chef Conference returns this weekend, bringing together some of the most influential voices in the global food community — from award-winning restaurateurs and chefs to emerging talent, top food media and the diners who fuel it all — in one of the most exciting culinary cities in the country.

Following a successful inaugural conference in 2024, this highly anticipated four-day event runs April 4–7, 2025, with a packed lineup of ticketed dinner collaborations, thought-provoking panels and pop-up events for both industry professionals and food lovers.

Open to the public, the 2025 conference features an exclusive dinner series showcasing culinary talent from across the nation, along with industry panels and talks led by some of the most prolific voices in hospitality. Programming takes place at The Study Hotel at University City and restaurants and venues throughout the city.

Visit Philadelphia, alongside Resy, an American Express company, is the co-presenting sponsor.

The Experience

Foodies of all culinary persuasions are in for a treat with The Chef Conference’s extensive menu of culinary-focused events. Here’s what’s on the table for 2025:

Resy Collaboration Dinners

April 4-6, 2025

Nationally acclaimed chefs from New York, Chicago, Miami and beyond team up with Philadelphia’s roster of acclaimed restauranteurs for a series of ticketed one-night-only collaboration dinners.

Hosted at beloved Philly restaurants like Irwin’s in South Philadelphia and Kalaya in Northern Liberties, the star-studded lineup includes guest chefs from acclaimed spots such as Acamaya (New Orleans), Animae (San Diego) and Tâm Tâm (Miami).

Seats for the dinners are open to the public but extremely limited, so be sure to secure your tickets now.

Industry-forward Panels

April 4-7, 2025

Great conversations and great meals go hand-in-hand.

Over four days, The Chef Conference will host a series of timely, insightful discussions led by some of the most respected names in hospitality. Panel topics include menu development, exploring culture through cookbooks, navigating disaster and more.

Featured speakers include chefs, restauranteurs, journalists, cookbook authors, policy professionals and lawyers like James Beard Award-winning chef and cookbook author Alexander Smalls, James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Solomonov, Top Chef host Tom Coliccio, editor-in-chief of Bon Appétit Jamila Robinson, culinary producer of The Bear Courtney Storer and many more.

New this year: Noma Projects

Denmark’s three-Michelin-starred restaurant noma teams up with notable restaurants around the city to give conference-goers and Philly diners a taste of the innovative ingredients and products that the iconic restaurant’s test kitchen and fermentation lab have dreamed up.

Event Schedule:

Friday, April 4, 5 PM: South Philly Barbacoa at Casa México (1134 S. 9th Street). This event is walk-in only, operating on a first-come, first-served basis.

Saturday, April 5, 11 AM: Goldie at their Harper location (1911 Sansom Street). This event is also walk-in only, first-come, first-served.

Sunday, April 6, 4 PM: Vetri Cucina (1312 Spruce Street). Reservations are required for this event; tickets can be secured through Vetri Cucina’s website.​

For more details and the full conference schedule, please visit the official Chef Conference website.

