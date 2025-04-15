A Guide to Teen-Friendly Activities in Philadelphia for Spring/Summer 2025

PHILADELPHIA, March 27, 2025 – With spring break just around the corner, Philadelphia is warming up for the season and ready to welcome teenagers and their families for a fun-filled staycation or weekend getaway. Whether it’s interactive museum visits, outdoor adventures or crave-worthy eats, the city is packed with fresh, exciting ways for teens and their families to explore and connect.

This guide highlights some of the top teen-friendly experiences for Spring/Summer 2025—ideal for families looking to make the most of their time off and create lasting memories right here in the City of Brotherly Love.

Games and Activities

Loomen Labs

620 S. 5th Street

Loomen Labs offers a reimagined, eco-friendly candle-making experience. Open Thursdays through Mondays, sessions at Loomen Labs include planter, candle and perfume making and must be booked in advance online. At-home candle-making kits are also available to order.

Puttshack

1625 Chestnut Street

This tech-driven mini golf course in Center City offers nine holes, live entertainment and a full menu of food and drinks. Puttshack also welcomes players of all ages before 8 p.m., meaning teens can bring their game faces for some friendly competition in groups of up to six people.

Topgolf

2140 Byberry Road

Whether you’re a golf fanatic or it’s your first time stepping up to the tee, Topgolf offers the ultimate golf experience that blends cutting-edge technology with the world of sports. Pick up a complimentary club and enjoy a game at one of the climate-controlled bays, where you can also order food. Guests under age 16 must be supervised by someone age 21 or older, while golfers under age 18 must be supervised by someone age 21 or older after 9 p.m.

Queen & Rook

607 S. 2nd Street

Popular board game cafe Queen & Rook, located in Queen Village, provides a unique gaming experience with more than 1,200 games and puzzles. There’s also an analog game room, plus plenty of food and drink options, including many vegan and vegetarian items.

Bury The Hatchet

1719 Washington Avenue

Ax-throwing pros and first-timers alike can enjoy a thrilling experience at Bury The Hatchet in South Philadelphia. This stress reliever offers an exciting outing for people of all ages, who can check out the state-of-the-art, indoor throwing range and learn the secrets of ax throwing from an in-house ax master. Guests can bring in their own food and drink to stay satiated while throwing for hours.

SPIN Philadelphia

211 S. 15th Street

Teens can strap in for an amazing time at SPIN Philadelphia, a ping-pong bar that features graffiti walls, live DJS, themed cocktails and even a bathtub full of hollow plastic balls (hello, Instagram moment!). Guests can pay for half-hour or full-hour time slots, and all ages are welcome before 9 p.m.

Treetop Quest Philly

51 Chamounix Drive

Here, teens can climb through the trees in Fairmount Park with Treetop Quest Philly. Adventurers can harness up and zip line through the trees at any one of the adventure parks, featuring 60 elevated obstacles and ziplines spanning five difficulty levels.

Treetop Quest is open for the season from late March through mid-November. Tickets are available online.

Beat the Bomb

1218 Chestnut Street

Beat the Bomb is perfect for teens looking for a thrilling and interactive experience. Step into a real-life video game with immersive, high-energy games where teams race against the clock to solve puzzles and escape before the “bomb” goes off. With challenging missions, plenty of excitement and the chance to work together. It’s the ultimate way for teens to have fun, build teamwork and test their skills.

North Bowl

909 N. 2nd Street

Dust off those bowling skills and head over to the North Bowl (or its sister spot, South Bowl) for a night of classic bowling. Keep the fun rolling or explore other options including billiards, foosball, air hockey, arcade games, pinball and a vintage photo booth. Guests under age 21 are welcome until 9 p.m. Note that bowling lanes are walk-in only on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Yay Clay

3237 Amber Street

Opened this year, Yay Clay offers a fun and creative experience for teens looking to channel their artistic side. This colorful and unique studio lets visitors shape and sculpt their own clay creations while learning the art of pottery. With beginner-friendly workshops and a welcoming atmosphere, Yay Clay is the perfect spot to unwind, express creativity and make memories with friends and family.

F1 Arcade Philadelphia (opening 2025)

1330 Chestnut Street

F1 Arcade, an exciting new racing and dining experience, is set to open in the heart of Center City in May. Combining high-speed thrills with incredible food and drinks, this one-of-a-kind venue offers a vibrant atmosphere perfect for competitive fun and socializing. Whether you’re racing against friends or immersing yourself in the energy of Formula 1® culture, F1 Arcade is the perfect spot for birthdays, corporate events and more.

Independence Blue Cross RiverRink

101 S. Christopher Columbus Boulevard

Opening for the season in June, The Independence Blue Cross RiverRink is a multi-seasonal Philadelphia tradition, offering an ideal spot for fun, food and waterside views. During the warmer months, teens can hit up Summerfest, complete with a double-decker carousel, 60-foot Ferris wheel and mini-golf. Come chillier weather, the venue launches Winterfest, when the rink freezes over for ice skating — becoming Philadelphia’s only pro-sized outdoor rink.

Please note the Roller Rink will not be open in this year’s Summerfest due to the construction of the new Park at Penn’s Landing.

Performing Arts

Arden Theatre

40 N. 2nd Street

The Arden Theatre offers Teen Nights for those ages 13-18 where they can experience a unique perspective of the theater’s mainstage production. For just $15, teens can check out shows like “The Lehman Trilogy” or “Once On This Island” and enjoy an exclusive post-show conversation with the artists.

Red Rum Theater

601 Walnut Street

As Philly’s only venue dedicated to murder mysteries, Red Rum offers an interactive crime-solving theater experience where the audience takes the stage. Teens can put their active minds and detective skills to use while participating in an interactive world of murder mysteries. Tickets are available for purchase online.

Sights

Rodin Museum

2151 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Featuring the largest collection of works by Auguste Rodin outside of Paris, the Rodin Museum is a must-see in Philadelphia. And good news for teens: visitors ages 18 and under can get in free. Highlights include the only original cast of The Gates of Hell in North America, plus an iconic garden that displays a bronze cast of The Thinker.

Cira Green

129 S. 30th Street

Check out Philadelphia’s elevated urban green space situated on top of a parking garage in University City. Cira Green features grassy spots, skyline views, plenty of food and drink options, and outdoor activities. Whether looking for a lunchtime picnic, outdoor games or catching a free movie al fresco, Cira Green offers plenty of space for teens to be teens.

Philadelphia Museum of Art

2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

The Philadelphia Museum of Art, home to Philly’s iconic “Rocky Steps,” features extensive art collections including Renaissance, American, East and South Asian, Impressionist and contemporary masterpieces. Admission is free for those age 18 and under, and on the first Sunday of the month and every Friday after 5 p.m., all visitors can take advantage of pay-what-you-wish entry.

Museum of Illusions Philadelphia

401 Market Street

The Museum of Illusions Philadelphia offers an exciting and unique experience where visitors can explore the boundaries between reality and perception. This immersive museum features a wide array of optical illusions, holograms and interactive exhibits designed to challenge your senses and spark curiosity.

Wonderspaces Philadelphia

27 N. 11th Street

Wonderspaces Philadelphia is a dynamic, immersive art exhibition showcasing a curated collection of interactive and visually captivating installations. Wonderspaces offers visitors a unique opportunity to engage with cutting-edge art across multiple mediums, blending technology, creativity and storytelling. This one-of-a-kind experience is perfect for teens seeking creativity and an artistic adventure.

Restaurants

Nifty Fifty’s

Multiple Locations, including 2431 Aramingo Avenue

Inspired by 1950s-era diners, Nifty Fifty”s can transport teens back to simpler times, where they can order from an impressively large menu of shakes, burgers and fries — (don’t forget a side order of nostalgia). While grooving to the throwback vibes, teens can pick from 100 handcrafted soda fountain flavors and relish in the classic red leather booth setup.

Craft Hall

901 N. Delaware Avenue

Craft Hall is one of the city’s most family-friendly breweries, welcoming people of all ages — and their four-legged, furry friends — before 9 p.m. Alongside beers from on-site Mainstay Independent Brewing, Craft Hall’s open gourmet kitchen offers barbecue from its 700-pound smoker, including dry-rub spare ribs, black-pepper brisket, smokehouse pizzas and a BBQ tower complete with three meats and choice of sides.

The Continental Midtown

1801 Chestnut St

The Continental Midtown boasts an array of mouthwatering dishes ranging from global tapas and iconic cocktails to signature dishes like French Onion Soup Dumplings. Whether lounging in a retro diner-esque booth or swinging in a basket chair, guests can savor their meals in a unique ambiance. The Continental Midtown offers a two-story atrium, lounge and outdoor rooftop patio.

Dim Sum Garden

1024 Race Street

The new Dim Sum Garden, located in Philadelphia’s Chinatown, offers a unique and exciting dining experience with its signature giant dumplings. Known for their impressive size and flavorful fillings, these dumplings have become a standout dish. The vibrant and welcoming atmosphere makes Dim Sum Garden a fun and engaging spot for teens, perfect for enjoying a variety of traditional dim sum in a lively, social setting.

Middle Child Clubhouse

1232 N. Front Street

Middle Child Clubhouse in Philadelphia is the perfect spot for teens to hang out and enjoy delicious comfort food with a modern twist. Known for its mouthwatering sandwiches, along with a fun atmosphere and a menu made for sharing, it’s the ideal place to grab a bite and chill with friends.

Pizzeria Stella

420 S. 2nd Street

Pizzeria Stella in Philadelphia offers a vibrant, casual setting for teens to enjoy expertly crafted, wood-fired pizzas. Known for its delicious pies and inventive toppings, it provides the perfect atmosphere to relax, savor a slice and spend time with friends. With its welcoming vibe, Pizzeria Stella is an ideal spot for teens and families looking for a fun and flavorful dining experience.

Getting Around

Philly PLASH

The Philly PLASH route will kick off on Friday, April 4th. The PHLASH will operate two routes, the Downtown Loop and the Zoo Loop, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Weekend service (Friday – Sunday) runs until Memorial Day, with daily service available from May 23 through September 1. The Philly PLASH is an easy and convenient way to get around the city.

