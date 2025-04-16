My Cemetery Friends: Finding Life Among the Headstones

My Cemetery Friends: A Garden of Encounters at Mount Saint Mary in Queens, New York

Author Vincent J. Tomeo walks through a cemetery and finds stories of life, love, and chance encounters.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Though many view cemeteries as places of grief, Vincent J. Tomeo sees them as places of a connection, the past, and unexpected meetings. In "My Cemetery Friends: A Garden of Encounters at Mount Saint Mary in Queens, " New York, Along the paths in the cemetery, Tomeo asks readers to walk with him and hear stories of life, love, and remembering.His work captures the essence of six degrees of separation—how a simple encounter in a cemetery can lead to meaningful connections. The book honors families, friends, military heroes, and those who are often forgotten. As he strolls through this living museum, he discovers history, celebrates life, and reflects on the beauty and impermanence of human existence.The original viewpoint of "My Cemetery Friends" has won it many compliments and one of them is the Pacific Book Review, describing Tomeo as “a daring thinker” who brings light to an often-overlooked subject. The US Review of Books highlights how his writing blends “thought-provoking meditations” with real-life experiences, making each encounter deeply moving. Readers have found the book to be a source of gratitude, inspiring them to embrace the present while acknowledging the past.With that being said, the book offers a new way of looking at cemeteries—not as places of finality, but as spaces where stories continue to be told.Visit the Olympus Story House Booth #182 at the LA Times Festival of Books or purchase online via Amazon, Google Play, Apple iTunes, Barnes & Noble, and other digital book stores.Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

