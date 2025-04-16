A Poet’s Take on Why Laughing at a Hippopotamus Might Be the Best Medicine

The Usefulness of Hippopotamus: A Humorous Chapbook for Trying Times

When life gets rough, a good laugh can work wonders! Author Tomeo brings humor and joy through playful poetry—even in the toughest moments.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When things get tough, laughter can be something that everyone can lean on. Renowned poet Vincent J. Tomeo battled bladder cancer and realized this personally during the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of focusing on the hardships, he chose to humor and to enjoy the small pleasures—including those involving hippopotamuses.That decision inspired him to write "The Usefulness of Hippopotamus: A Humorous Chapbook for Trying Times," a book showing how humor is powerful and how it can change a mood even the worst of days. Tomeo also reminds readers that laughing is not only for enjoyment but also a healing tool by means of straightforward, lighthearted poetry.This short collection offers witty verses and entertaining stories, encouraging readers to pause, smile, and see the world through a lighter lens. Because sometimes, a little humor is exactly what everyone needs.The US Review of Books praises it as “a delightful collection of humorous poems filled with wit, whimsy, and clever wordplay.” An Amazon reviewer gave it five stars, calling it “a fun, short read that brightens anyone’s day.”To grab a copy, stop by the Olympus Story House Booth #182 at the LA Times Festival of Books or purchase it online at Amazon, Google Play, Apple iTunes, Barnes & Noble, and other digital book stores worldwide.Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.