La Original Banda El Limón celebrates 60 years at the Top: Me Enamoré hits #1 on Billboard, Mediabase and Monitor Latino

Me Enamore #1 on Billboard Chart La Original Banda El Limón es #1 en Billboard La Original Banda El Limón es #1 en Mediabase con 'Me Enamoré' La Original Banda El Limón es #1 en Monitor Latino con "Me Enamoré" Foto Grupal Banda Limón

Resounding triumph for La Original Banda El Limón with “Me Enamoré” — #1 on Billboard, Mediabase, and Monitor Latino.

To be on Top of the Charts as we celebrate 60 years is something that fills our hearts. It's no coincidence, it's the result of love, perseverance, and the legacy my father instilled in each of us.” — Juan Lizárraga, musical director of La Original Banda El Limón

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- La Original Banda El Limón de Salvador Lizárraga continues making history. Their latest single, “Me Enamoré,” has just reached #1 simultaneously on Billboard (chart dated 4/19/25), Mediabase, and Monitor Latino, marking a new chapter in the extraordinary journey of the legendary Sinaloa-based band.

"To be back at the Top of the charts just as we celebrate 60 years of our career is something that fills our hearts. It's no coincidence, it's the result of love, perseverance, and the legacy my father instilled in each of us. We are deeply grateful to the public, radio, and all the media who continue to believe in La Original. This achievement belongs to all of you." Said Juan Lizárraga, musical director of La Original Banda El Limón de Salvador Lizárraga.

This tremendous success reaffirms that La Original is more relevant than ever, continuing to connect with new generations while captivating loyal fans with every release. “Me Enamoré” is part of their most recent album, Momentos, a project that has been leaving its mark since the very first track.

Before this latest milestone, two singles from Momentos had already made waves: “A Tu Disposición,” an intense and romantic song that stood out for its emotional delivery, served as the lead single from the album and reached #1 on Monitor Latino and Mediabase, as well as #11 on Billboard. Meanwhile, the second single, “Dos Palabras,” was quickly embraced by listeners and landed in Billboard’s Top 15, becoming a fan favorite across digital platforms and radio stations.

These achievements are part of the celebration of La Original Banda El Limón’s 60th anniversary, a milestone for one of the most iconic bands in regional Mexican music. And this is just the beginning in the coming weeks, special events in multiple cities will be announced to commemorate six decades of music, legacy, and tradition.

La Original is at its best and celebrating in a big way!

60 years of music, culture, and tradition.



Bookings USA: Enrique Ortiz

818-355-7938

eortiz7007@icloud.com

Me Enamoré

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.