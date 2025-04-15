Positive Pursuits

In Print

’60 Gary Hordemann published two new books: “Deer Park Days: Memories of an American Sport” and “Stories My Brother Told Me.” Hordemann previously published and sold locally as a fundraiser for Hospice of Spokane. More than 600 books were printed, raising more than $20,000.

(left) ’95 Marcie “DD” Haeg published “BLOSSOM in the Beauty of Being,” a guide experiencing love through the simple beauty of flowers. It features more than 150 full-color images taken by Haeg across the U.S. and abroad, along with poems. Nearly 80% of the funds raised through Kickstarter came from former Gonzaga classmates!

(right) ’99 Sarah Small released a memoir entitled “A Sea of Lego and Lavender,” which recounts her struggle with mental illness amid personal upheaval. The book highlights the challenges of the mental health system and the healing power of self-care and resilience.

’99 Sandy (Gere) Zimmerman may be known best for her historic run on American Ninja Warrior, but that isn't her whole story. She authored “Get Out of the Car: Inspirational Stories for Cultivating an Empowering Inner Voice,” based on her life experiences with abuse, poverty and instability. She also went on to play basketball at Gonzaga, which, she writes, “was an integral part of me being able to change my family tree.”

’02 James Morgante published “The Yogi Diet: Spirituality and the Question of Vegetarianism,” a guide to a balanced way to eat within the context of world religions and spirituality.

(left) ’02 Joe Wilkins published his second novel, “The Entire Sky,” a work of fiction about a troubled runaway boy, an old rancher and his daughter, who form an unexpected bond and find comfort in the family they create.

(right) ’21, ’24 M.A. Gerry Rogers published “Tempest Trilogy,” a novel about members of the same family through five generations of changes. A longtime resident of the Pacific Northwest, he spent more than 20 years managing software design and discovered his love of writing in graduate school.

’11 Julia “Julie” Morris authored an undergraduate sociology textbook titled “Introduction to Sociology Through Comedy,” to show how comedy influences people to question their own assumptions about society.

(below, left) ’15 David Corisis Jr.'s second book is “Spine-Tingling Tales to Read Before Bed,” an anthology of short horror stories. David lives and works in Boise as a programmer and enjoys writing in the evenings. The book is illustrated by fellow Gonzaga graduate ’15 Sara Vasquez, a Seattlebased website designer.

Accolades

Moving Up

(right), board chair of the Montana chapter of HOSA, a health professionals’ organization, received the national Future Health Professionals Government Leadership Award in Houston. This honor recognizes Wicks' advocacy for funding to support career and technical student organizations, while expanding career access to rural and tribal communities in Montana. She is the first Montanan to receive the award.is head of the Montana Department of Transportation, Gov. Greg Gianforte praising him as a "changemaker" with a strong track record having previously managed the governor’s housing task force.

’99 Heather Rosentrater is CEO of Avista Corp., becoming the first woman to lead the utility in its 135-year history. After joining Avista in 1999 as an electrical engineer, she rose through the ranks, most recently serving as president and COO. Rosentrater has been instrumental in positioning Avista at the forefront of energy innovation and is deeply committed to the company’s legacy of supporting community vitality and advancing clean energy goals.



Of Note

is chief operating officer at Stokes Lawrence, a law firm recently named one of Washington’s top 100 fastest-growing companies. The company says Porto’s unique blend of experience will be instrumental in advancing the firm’s cohesion and operational agility.

’05 Chase Perrin is vice president of WE Communications in Seattle.

’05 David Uhl joined Cristo Rey High School (Seattle) as vice president of advancement and marketing.

’06 Jonathan Dingle joined Columbia University as a tenured associate professor of economics. He and his wife, Amy, are moving to New York City for the position.

’07, ’10 J.D. Andrew Lawhon and his wife returned to Spokane in August, accepting jobs at Albrecht Law and Chesterton Academy of Notre Dame.

’21 J.D. Justin Meyer joined the Portland office of Baker Sterchi as an associate. His practice focuses on complex civil matters, including mass tort, personal injury and legal malpractice.



Second-hand Knowledge

Have exciting news to share—like a new job, a growing family, or a recently published book?

turned her passion for thrifting into a small business. Second Hand Styled in Spokane provides personalized shopping and styling through thrift stores, consignment shops and secondhand sources.