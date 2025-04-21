Greater Palm Springs Achieves Certified Autism Destination™ Designation

Greater Palm Springs is the first Certified Autism Destination™ in Southern California—and one of only five worldwide—to earn this prestigious recognition.

GREATER PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visit Greater Palm Springs, in partnership with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), is proud to announce that Greater Palm Springs has officially achieved the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) designation. This milestone underscores the region’s commitment to providing an inclusive and welcoming environment for autistic and sensory-sensitive travelers and their families. Greater Palm Springs is the first destination in Southern California, and only the fifth worldwide, to achieve this prestigious recognition.

The CAD designation is awarded to destinations where a representative selection of hotels, attractions, and entertainment venues have completed specialized training and certification to better serve autistic visitors. As part of this initiative, numerous Greater Palm Springs organizations have achieved Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) status, ensuring that staff members are equipped with the knowledge and resources to accommodate guests with autism and sensory sensitivities.

“We are proud to see Greater Palm Springs recognized as a Certified Autism Destination™,” says Scott White, President & CEO of Visit Greater Palm Springs. “Creating a more inclusive and welcoming environment is at the heart of our destination’s values. This designation reaffirms our commitment to ensuring that all visitors, regardless of their unique needs, can enjoy the beauty, adventure, and relaxation that Greater Palm Springs offers.”

“IBCCES is honored to designate Greater Palm Springs as a Certified Autism Destination™, highlighting their valley-wide effort to create a community that welcomes all visitors, including autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals," says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. "This prestigious achievement represents a significant step in accessibility, ensuring both visitors and community members alike can experience all Greater Palm Springs has to offer with confidence and ease. We look forward to seeing the impact this designation will have on the entire valley."

According to a travel survey conducted by IBCCES, 78% of respondents reported hesitation when traveling due to the lack of autism-certified options. With this certification, Greater Palm Springs joins a growing number of destinations that are prioritizing accessibility, ensuring families can travel with confidence knowing that accommodations and activities cater to their needs.

Participating organizations in Greater Palm Springs that have completed certifications include:

Accommodations:

● Drift Hotel – Certified Autism Center

● Hampton Inn Palm Desert – Certified Autism Center

● JW Marriott – Certified Autism Center

● Renaissance – Certified Autism Center

● Ritz Carlton – Certified Autism Center

Activities & Attractions:

● Acrisure Arena – Certified Autism Center

● Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert – Certified Autism Center

● Escape Room Palm Springs – Certified Autism Center

● Palm Springs Convention Center – Certified Autism Center

● Rancho Mirage Library & Observatory – Certified Autism Center

● Riverside County Date Festival/Pickering Events – Certified Autism Center

● The Living Desert Zoo & Gardens – Certified Autism Center

● The Packhouse at Aziz Farms – Certified Autism Center

Restaurants:

● Clandestino – Certified Autism Center

● Farm – Certified Autism Center

● Tac/Quila – Certified Autism Center

● The Front Porch – Certified Autism Center

● Frisky Business – Certified Neurodiverse Workplace

Community Partners:

● Boys & Girls Club of Palm Springs – Certified Autism Center

● Caravanserai Project – Certified Neurodiverse Workplace

● Desert Hot Springs Recreation Center – Certified Autism Center

● Joslyn Center – Certified Autism Center

● Variety Children’s Charity – Certified Autism Center

● Visit Greater Palm Springs – Certified Autism Center

City Governments:

● City of Cathedral City (includes Fire and Police Depts.) – Certified Autism Center

● City of Indian Wells – Certified Autism Center

● City of La Quinta – Certified Autism Center

● City of Palm Desert – Certified Autism Center

● City of Palm Springs – Certified Neurodiverse Workplace

To further support inclusivity efforts, Greater Palm Springs' CACs and CNWs are featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified locations, sensory-friendly spaces and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to locations worldwide, employment opportunities and access to several other accessibility resources, the Accessibility App helps individuals with disabilities better navigate life and get the most out of daily activities.

IBCCES, a global leader in cognitive disorder training and certification, has worked with destinations and organizations across the country to develop programs that enhance accessibility for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals. In addition to training and certification, IBCCES conducts onsite reviews to ensure destinations continue to meet high standards of accessibility and inclusivity.

For more information about autism-friendly travel in Greater Palm Springs, visit https://www.visitgreaterpalmsprings.com/plan/accessible-travel/certified-autism-centers/.



About Visit Greater Palm Springs

Visit Greater Palm Springs is the official destination marketing organization for the Coachella Valley, dedicated to promoting the region as a premier leisure and business travel destination. Through innovative marketing, partnerships, and community engagement, Visit Greater Palm Springs strives to enhance the visitor experience and support the local economy.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and CertifiedAutismCenter.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

To learn more, visit https://ibcces.org.

