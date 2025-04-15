Royalton Barracks / Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Resisting Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B2001993
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Stacia Geno
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 2/11/25
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5 Hartland, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: David Thibodeau
AGE: 65
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 4/14/25 Troopers from the Royalton Barracks were called to an address on VT Route 5 in Hartland for a report of a domestic disturbance. Investigation revealed a prior incident of Domestic Assault committed by David Thibodeau, 65, of Hartland. Thibedeau was subsequently arrested and brought to the Hartford Police Department for processing. He was transported to Southern State Correctional Facility with bail and conditions. Thibodeau was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 4/15/25 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/15/25 - 1230 hours
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: $1,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Stacia Geno
Vermont State Police
B Troop - Royalton Barracks
2011 VT Route 107
Bethel, VT 05032
(802)234-9933
stacia.geno@vermont.gov
