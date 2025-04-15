Royalton Barracks / Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B2001993

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Stacia Geno

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 2/11/25

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5 Hartland, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: David Thibodeau

AGE: 65

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 4/14/25 Troopers from the Royalton Barracks were called to an address on VT Route 5 in Hartland for a report of a domestic disturbance. Investigation revealed a prior incident of Domestic Assault committed by David Thibodeau, 65, of Hartland. Thibedeau was subsequently arrested and brought to the Hartford Police Department for processing. He was transported to Southern State Correctional Facility with bail and conditions. Thibodeau was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 4/15/25 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/15/25 - 1230 hours

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: $1,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Stacia Geno

Vermont State Police

B Troop - Royalton Barracks

2011 VT Route 107

Bethel, VT 05032

(802)234-9933

stacia.geno@vermont.gov