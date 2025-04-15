Bird Golf Academy Makes Caribbean Splash in New Partnership With PGA Ocean’s 4

PGA Ocean’s 4 Golf Course

Dominican Republic’s sole golf course affiliated with The PGA of America offers a quartet of playing scenarios amid a breathtaking ocean backdrop

PHOENIX, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bird Golf Academy , a premier golf school offering personalized, one-on-one instruction from former PGA circuit pros at more than 20 golf courses across the globe, announced today a new partnership with PGA Ocean’s 4 Golf Course in the Dominican Republic, located in Playa Nueva Romana Complex, La Romana Province, Dominican Republic. The agreement provides a flagship location for Bird Golf in the Caribbean’s thriving golf tourism market and coincides with the company’s other recent international addition at The Grove Golf Resort in England.Each Bird Golf package at PGA Ocean’s 4 includes six to eight hours of hands-on instruction from a top pro over a three-, four- or five-day period, providing an unparalleled learning experience and a pathway to permanent improvement. All students enjoy a personalized evaluation with recommendations tailored to their unique playing style, unlimited practice and play at the course during their school, all-inclusive accommodations at the nearby Bahia Principe Luxury Bouganville, and unlimited remote follow-up with their instructor.“The Dominican Republic has quickly established itself as a golf tourism magnet for avid players and newcomers alike, and the magnificent setting and amenities offered at PGA Ocean’s 4 made it the ideal selection for Bird Golf’s entrance into the market,” said Tyler O’Connor, CEO of Bird Golf Academy. “We will continue to foster an environment that delivers world-class instruction and unforgettable memories on the greens, which are the key ingredients that are fueling our next phase of global expansion. Bird Golf looks forward to partnering with the leadership team at PGA Ocean’s 4 for many years to come.”“We were excited to find a partner who had the experience and know-how to elevate the instructional experience for our guests, and it quickly became clear that Bird Golf’s credentials were unrivaled,” said Carlos de Linares Saez, General Manager at PGA Ocean’s 4. “Their forward-looking approach and ability to add value for the overall resort experience were key factors in our decision to forge this agreement. The timing couldn’t be better given the global surge in demand across golf, and we’re excited to welcome all Bird Golf students to our resort.”Nestled against the Caribbean Sea and incorporating a combination of lush greenery, majestic lakes and a tropical forest, PGA Ocean’s 4 offers both a championship-caliber 18-hole course (7,334 yards, par 72) suitable for intermediate and advanced level golfers, as well as the only illuminated 9-hole executive course (1,363 yards, par 27) in the country, allowing players to play at night. PGA Ocean’s 4 has been recognized among the top 100 golf resorts in the world by Top100GolfCourses. Both courses are located within the luxurious, 1,500-acre Playa Nueva Romana Complex situated on the country’s east coast near the towns of Santo Domingo and La Romana. Both the Playa Nueva Romana Complex and Ocean’s 4 are a part of Grupo Piñero, a leading company in the tourism sector, celebrating its 50th anniversary.Originally built in 2017, the Jack Lund-designed 18-hole course offers a quartet of styles, with parkland, Scottish links, seaside and desert backdrops all helping to foster the region’s most diverse playing experience. The signature par 3 7th hole offers a dramatic view of the Caribbean Sea, with the green sandwiched in between the ocean and a pair of formidable bunkers. The golfing experience is completed by a putting green and a Victorian-style clubhouse with terrace, bar, and restaurant. A pair of five-star hotels, shopping and entertainment districts, a sports center and abundant beachside areas offer a variety of recreation options for students after a day on the links.Bird Golf is offering a special 10 percent discount to golfers who book their school packages by May 15, 2025.Avoiding the cookie cutter, “one size fits all” approach common at most golf schools, BGA continues to grow its market share by delivering a tailored, one-on-one approach based on the individual’s unique swing while accurately diagnosing strengths and weaknesses.Bird Golf Academy launched in 1999 and currently has 23 locations spread across thirteen states. To learn more about available packages and the school’s credentials, click here

