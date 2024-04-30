Bird Golf Academy Enters New York Market After Finalizing Agreement with Seneca Hickory Stick
Picturesque championship course designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr. to offer hands-on, personalized instruction from top pros amid ongoing expansion
Bird Golf Academy, a premier golf school offering personalized, one-on-one instruction from former PGA circuit pros at two dozen golf courses across the country, is expanding its presence into New York State after announcing today a new partnership with Seneca Hickory Stick Golf Course in Lewiston, New York. Long renowned as one of the Empire State's finest public courses and surrounded by its namesake Shellbark Hickory trees, Seneca Hickory Stick's agreement with Bird Golf will provide a new gateway for golf enthusiasts and novices alike to refine their skills with the game's leading instructors.
Tucked within a network of tranquil lakes and ponds just a stone’s throw away from the U.S.-Canadian border, Seneca Hickory Stick provides an ideal setting that combines natural beauty with an exceptional golf experience. The course was listed at number six on the list of Best New Courses in America by GOLF Magazine when it opened in 2010 and has consistently rated as a top 25 venue in New York State ever since. Its many intriguing features include a double green, fescue-lipped bunkers and wide bent grass fairways designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr.
The award-winning 250-acre course (7,016 yards, par 72) lies less than thirty minutes from Buffalo and is also an easy drive for golfers venturing in from Toronto, Rochester and Syracuse. Bird Golf students can enjoy a range of dining options at the on-site Hickory Grills, an ideal setting to unwind and reminisce after a day on the links. Nearby attractions include the world-famous Niagara Falls, as well as Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino, home to a Four-Diamond rated hotel, dozens of shops and restaurants, and a variety of table games and slots.
Each Bird Golf package at Seneca Hickory Stick includes six to eight hours of hands-on instruction from a top pro over a three-, four- or five-day period, providing an unparalleled learning experience and a pathway to permanent improvement. All students enjoy a personalized evaluation with recommendations tailored to their unique playing style, unlimited practice and play at the course during their stay, luxurious accommodations at a nearby hotel, and unlimited remote follow-up with their instructor.
“Bird Golf is pleased to launch this partnership with Seneca Hickory Stick Golf Course, which creates a key hub in one of the Northeast’s great golf corridors,” said Tyler O’Connor, CEO of Bird Golf Academy. “Success breeds success, and our ability to generate interest and enthusiasm across the broader golf community through Bird Golf’s innovative teaching platform and memorable student experiences has enabled us to expand our footprint into new markets. Seneca Hickory Stick checks all the boxes for what we look for in a partner, and we believe those qualities will ensure a thriving program for many years to come.”
Bird Golf is offering a free additional night at Seneca Niagara Resort to golfers who book their school packages at the club by May 10th.
Avoiding the cookie cutter, “one size fits all” approach common at most golf schools, BGA continues to grow its market share by delivering a tailored, one-on-one approach based on the individual’s unique swing while accurately diagnosing strengths and weaknesses.
Bird Golf Academy launched in 1999 and currently has 24 locations spread across 14 states. To learn more about available packages and the school’s credentials, click here.
About Bird Golf Academy
Bird Golf Academy is a renowned golf school that offers top-notch professional golf instruction through their three-, four-, and five-day golf schools at over 20 premier locations across the United States. At Bird Golf, golfers have the opportunity to learn from a world-class teaching staff that includes not only PGA/LPGA professionals with extensive teaching backgrounds, but also Tour Winners.
The exceptional team of professional golf instructors at Bird Golf Academy boasts an impressive lineup of credentials, including an LPGA National Teacher of the Year, PGA Master Professionals, multiple award-winning PGA Professionals, and winners of prestigious tournaments such as the U.S. Open, the LPGA Championship, and various LPGA Tour events. With a minimum of 20 years of experience as PGA or LPGA Professionals, Bird Golf Academy takes pride in having the finest staff of golf teaching professionals in the world.
