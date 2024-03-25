Bird Golf Academy Inks Partnership with Geneva National Golf Resort
Featuring three championship courses, top Midwest golf destination joins forces with industry leader delivering customized, one-on-one instruction from top pros
Our new partnership with Bird Golf Academy will add value to the resort while creating an additional reason for local and out-of-town golfers to visit Geneva National”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bird Golf Academy, a premier golf school offering personalized, one-on-one instruction from former PGA circuit pros at more than 20 golf courses across the country, announced today a new partnership with Geneva National Resort & Club in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. The agreement marks Bird Golf’s debut in the Great Lakes region, providing convenient access to a world-class instructional experience for golfers in Chicago, Milwaukee and Madison who will have opportunities to refine their skills on three championship courses designed by all-time greats Arnold Palmer, Gary Player and Lee Trevino.
— Steve Loomis, Director of Golf at Geneva National Resort & Club
Each Bird Golf package at Geneva National Resort & Club includes six to eight hours of hands-on instruction from a top pro over a three-, four- or five-day period, providing an unparalleled learning experience and a pathway to permanent improvement. All students enjoy a personalized evaluation with recommendations tailored to their unique playing style, unlimited practice and play at the course during their stay, luxurious accommodations at a nearby hotel, and unlimited remote follow-up with their instructor.
Situated on the pristine shores of Lake Como, Geneva National is the second largest golf facility in the state of Wisconsin and has earned a reputation as one of the region’s leading golf resort destinations. Originally built in 1991, the club is headlined by the Gary Player Course (7,008 yards, par 72) which has won multiple awards, including Top Courses to Play (Golf Magazine), Best Resort Courses (Golfweek), and Top 10 Wisconsin Golf Courses (Golf Digest). The Palmer Course (7,171 yards, par 72) and Trevino Course (7,120 yards, par 72) offer a healthy dose of adventure and challenge for a variety of skill levels. Guests can also enjoy a private wellness center, tennis courts, outdoor pools, hiking paths and shuttle service to Geneva National’s five-star Hunt Club Steakhouse.
“Geneva National lies at the epicenter of an avid golf community, and its connection to the game’s greatest names along with an unrivaled amenity offering made it the runaway choice when considering where to plant our flag for the Great Lakes region,” said Tyler O’Connor, CEO of Bird Golf Academy. “Bird Golf’s specialized formula that pairs world-class, personalized instruction with championship-caliber golf courses continue to fuel new growth for our company, and we look forward to creating new learning opportunities and life-long memories for present and future students at Geneva National.”
“Our new partnership with Bird Golf Academy will add value to the resort while creating an additional reason for local and out-of-town golfers to visit Geneva National,” said Steve Loomis, Director of Golf at Geneva National Resort & Club. “We are excited to collaborate with Bird Golf Academy and offer their innovative teaching platform to the tens of thousands of golfers who play on our courses every year.”
Avoiding the cookie cutter, “one size fits all” approach common at most golf schools, BGA continues to grow its market share by delivering a tailored, one-on-one approach based on the individual’s unique swing while accurately diagnosing strengths and weaknesses.
Bird Golf Academy launched in 1999 and currently has 23 locations spread across thirteen states. To learn more about available packages and the school’s credentials, visit the Bird Golf website.
Tyler O’Connor
Bird Golf Academy
+1 623-882-2054
tyler@birdgolf.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram