Aptia Appoints Josh Welch as Chief Product Officer

Aptia appoints Josh Welch to Chief Product Officer for its US business.

Josh is a proven product leader with a deep understanding of how technology can improve people’s lives through better benefits experiences.” — Jeff Williams, President and CEO Aptia Group

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aptia today announced the appointment of Josh Welch as Chief Product Officer for its US business, effective April 7. Josh joins the executive leadership team to lead the company’s product vision, strategy, and innovation roadmap, helping to shape client-centric solutions that deliver efficiency, engagement, and measurable outcomes in benefits administration.Josh brings nearly three decades of experience in the HR and benefits industry. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President of Product at Alight, leading product across health, retirement, leave, and wellbeing solutions. During his tenure, he led significant product transformation initiatives in the fields of employee benefits and wellbeing, advancing AI innovation, enhancing digital experiences, and delivering record levels of engagement and customer satisfaction.Earlier in his career, Josh led product for Aon Hewitt’s middle-market benefits business, where he played a key role in driving significant revenue growth and expanding the business. Prior to that, Josh was part of building and launching Plansource, with a focus on small to midmarket benefits administration for broker partners. He has a proven track record of aligning product innovation with enterprise goals, operational excellence, and client outcomes.Jeff Williams, President and CEO of Aptia US, said:“Josh is a proven product leader with a deep understanding of how technology can improve people’s lives through better benefits experiences. His ability to connect vision with execution will help us accelerate product innovation, expand our product offerings, and scale meaningful solutions for our clients and their employees.”Josh Welch, Chief Product Officer at Aptia US, said:“Aptia is well positioned to deliver a leading technology and service value proposition in the benefits administration industry. I’m thrilled to join such a strong, visionary team – and excited to help shape the next chapter with Aptia. With Aptia’s strong history and foundation, we have a tremendous opportunity to rapidly innovate our product offerings and deliver industry-leading solutions in a category where our clients, their people and our partners really need them.”Josh holds Bachelor of Science degrees in finance and economics with high honors from the University of Florida. His proven track record in product strategy and AI-based innovation in high growth environments marks a pivotal step in Aptia’s commitment to accelerated growth and leadership in this industry.About AptiaAptia is a trusted provider of employee benefits and pensions administration services, with offices in the U.K. and U.S., supported by shared services in India and Portugal. It manages programs covering over 7 million people and serving more than 1,100 clients. Aptia delivers efficient and reliable solutions that ensure the smooth management of pension plans and employee benefits programs. Our dedicated team of experts combines in-depth knowledge with leading technology to simplify the administration process.Connect with Aptia on aptia-group.com or LinkedIn

