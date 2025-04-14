NEBRASKA, April 14 - CONTACT:

Gov. Pillen Takes Second Opportunity to Spread Pro-Life Message

LINCOLN, NE – Today marked the second opportunity in a week for Governor Jim Pillen to showcase Nebraska’s culture of love and life. He addressed state senators, members of Nebraska Right to Life and others at the Governor’s Residence. The organization’s Pro-Life Legislative Day gave attendees the chance to interact with elected officials, and later, watch the live floor debate at the State Capitol.

“The pro-life community across our state is growing, thanks to the prayers and efforts of countless Nebraskans,” said Gov. Pillen. “Suzanne and I are proud to be part of this movement because we believe that we must do what we can to protect the most vulnerable among us. Protecting babies and helping moms in need is the right thing to do.”

One of the bills heard by the group this afternoon was LB632, introduced by Senator Ben Hansen. The bill aims to ensure that the remains of aborted infants are treated with dignity by stipulating disposal through cremation, interment or other means as directed by the Board of Health. It was designated a priority bill by Senator Dan Lonowski.

Last week, Gov. Pillen took part in a panel discussion as part of Catholics Day at the Capitol. He thanked attendees for supporting the gift of life through Initiative 434 — and leading the historic defeat of the pro-abortion Initiative 439 in November’s election, making Nebraska the first state to vote an abortion ban into its Constitution.

Gov. Pillen Addressing Nebraska Right to Life and others at the Governor’s Residence

Gov. Pillen Participating in Last Week’s Catholics at the Capitol Panel Discussion