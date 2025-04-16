Middle Eastern Artist Yousef Al Omani lends his soulful voice to "Why Oh Why"

Middle Eastern Singer Yousef Al Omani joins "Why Oh Why" Raffles Van Exel, Yousef Al Omani and music producer Seeroos from the Kingdom of Bahrain Global Movement Song "Why Oh Why" features Fantasia Barrino, CeeLo Green, Kenny Lattimore, French Montana, Emily Estefan, Dragana Mirković

Yousef Al Omani lends his voice to a powerful global call for unity with the stirring anthem 'Why Oh Why'.

Today, I represent a society shaped by diversity and values—despite the noise of racism. That’s why Why Oh Why means so much to me. Raffles called at the perfect time.” — Yousef Al Omani

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Middle Eastern superstar Yousef Al Omani lends his iconic voice to “Why Oh Why”, the groundbreaking international music project uniting world-renowned artists in a heartfelt call for peace, unity, and change. With his signature blend of emotion, culture, and vocal brilliance, Yousef’s performance adds a unique Arabic dimension to a song designed to move hearts across the globe.

A Global Anthem for Change and World Peace

“Why Oh Why” began as a U.S.-based collaboration, featuring Grammy-winning legends CeeLo Green, Fantasia, Kenny Lattimore, Sheila E., Emily Estefan, and hip-hop star French Montana, along with Balkan Folk Queen Dragana Mirković and reggae legends The Wailers—the band of the late Bob Marley. Written by Raffles Van Exel, French Montana, and Iris Smith, and co-produced by Narada Michael Walden, Drazen Damjanovic, Seeroos, Emilio Estefan, and Raffles Van Exel, the song also features the voices of 80 children from diverse backgrounds, representing the next generation’s hope and promise.

With its expansion into Europe and the Middle East, the project introduced new textures and sounds, including the oud, flute, violin, and traditional Arabic drums—thanks to the masterful musical production of acclaimed Bahraini producer Seeroos.

“Having Yousef involved in ‘Why Oh Why’ brought such a unique flavor to the project. I completely fell in love with the Arabic sound—the oud, flute, violin, and traditional Arabic drums added a sexy, powerful layer that elevated the entire song. His soulful, smooth voice and the beauty of the Arabic language brought exactly the flair and emotional depth I was looking for.”

— Raffles Van Exel, Executive Producer of “Why Oh Why”

Music with a Purpose

Beyond its artistic vision, “Why Oh Why” is a global call to action, with proceeds directed toward humanitarian efforts around the world. It is music created not just to entertain, but to heal, unite, and spark real change.

Yousef Al Omani’s emotive voice and Seeroos’ meticulous production have amplified the song’s Middle Eastern soul—giving it both authenticity and global appeal.

“To create something this meaningful, with so many legends involved, is both humbling and unforgettable,” says Seeroos. “We’re making history with purpose.”

A Message from Yousef

“I want to thank everyone who stood by me through a journey filled with both encouragement and challenges. With God’s strength, I overcame. Kuwait gave me my first platform, and I’ll always be grateful for the love from Kuwait, the UAE, Bahrain, and Qatar.

Today, I represent a society shaped by diversity and values—despite the noise of racism. That’s why ‘Why Oh Why’ means so much to me. Raffles called at the perfect time. This project isn't just a global anthem—it’s personal.”

— Yousef

As the movement grows, more global artists are set to join, ensuring “Why Oh Why” remains one of the most powerful collaborative anthems in music history.

Stay tuned as this song continues to cross borders, touch hearts, and inspire the world—one voice at a time.

About Yousef Al Omani

Yousef Al Omani is a celebrated Middle Eastern singer and composer. After winning the Faneen Al Hawa competition in 1994, he became a household name in the Gulf, known for hits like “Khabirna,” “Ghali Alayi,” and “Al Omani 2010.” His musical versatility spans Khaleeji, Iraqi, English, and Spanish influences, making him a true cross-cultural ambassador of sound.

About Seeroos

Seeroos, born in Bahrain, is one of the region’s most accomplished music producers. He rose to prominence producing “Mashkalni” for Rashed Al Majid and has been recognized by the King of Bahrain for his contributions to music. He is also a longtime collaborator with Yamaha and a key figure in Gulf musical innovation.

Legal Disclaimer:

