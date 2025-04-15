For Immediate Release: April 15, 2025

New Study Shows Most Vermonters Report Good Health

Economic, Income and Social Barriers Still Impactful

WATERBURY, VT — Newly released data from the Department of Health shows that most adults in Vermont report they are in good health, but that education and income levels, disabilities and other factors can lead to stark differences in people’s health.

This data helps state officials and partners monitor trends and prioritize efforts to improve the health of all Vermonters. It is collected in the 2023 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS) Report, an annual Health Department survey of adults that tracks health-related behaviors, chronic health conditions and use of preventive services.

Overall, most Vermont adults report good to excellent general health, with only 14% of people reporting fair or poor health – similar to the previous year. Vermonters report better health than the U.S. overall, where 19% report fair or poor health.

However, the Vermont data shows certain groups are at higher risk: A quarter (25%) of Vermont adults living in homes with incomes of $50,000 or less say they have poor health, and 21% of adults with a high school education or less say the same.

Health Department officials say while the overall picture is good news, the data continues to support the department’s focus on working across organizations and agencies to reduce health disparities.

“Health isn't just based on decisions we as individuals make at the grocery store or the doctor's office, it's also about the resources we have access to and the communities we live in," said Interim Health Commissioner Julie Arel. "This data reinforces our commitment to extend the opportunity for a healthy life to every person who lives in Vermont."

The survey reveals similar trends in other areas, including delaying health care due to cost, poor mental health, disability, cardiovascular disease and COPD, diabetes and prediabetes, exercise habits, cigarette smoking, BMI-defined obesity, some vaccine rates, and other measures. The gap in health outcomes between Vermont adults with a disability and those without a disability is also significant: Adults with a disability are nearly six times more likely to report fair or poor general health and nearly four times more likely to report poor mental health.

However, the new report also shows positive changes in health behaviors over the last decade, indicating that Vermont adults are taking steps to reduce health risks.

More 2023 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System Highlights:

77% of Vermont adults report going to a routine doctor visit in the last year, almost a 10% increase since 2014 (68%).

Vermont adults are more likely to meet aerobic physical activity recommendations than U.S. adults (67% vs. 60%). Adults with less education or lower income and those with a disability are less likely to meet these recommendations.

59% of Vermont adults 50+ have had a shingles vaccine. This is almost two times higher than the Vermont rate in 2014 (30%) and statistically higher than the U.S. rate (44%).

Almost a quarter of Vermont adults report using cannabis (24%), but the rate of driving after cannabis use is down compared to 2016 (19% vs. 31%).

Six in 10 Vermont adults had any alcohol in the past month (61%). This is higher than the U.S. rate of 52% of adults. Reported alcohol use increases with education level and household income level.

Health officials are also encouraging Vermonters who are selected to participate in the survey, which is active year-round. The Health Department interviews more than 6,000 adult Vermonters selected randomly for the BRFSS. All respondents are asked a uniform set of questions and results are weighted to represent the adult population of the state.

If you receive a phone call on behalf of the Vermont Department of Health about participating in a survey and want to check to see if it is legitimate or have questions about the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, please call 800-869-2871 or email [email protected].

Visit HealthVermont.gov/HealthEquity to learn more about the Health Department’s work to support the health of every person who lives in Vermont.

Visit Vermont211.org for anyone in Vermont looking to connect with community support services related to health, wellness, caretaking and crisis support.

Translated Information – Print, video and audio resources are translated into many of the languages used in Vermont.

