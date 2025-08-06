For Immediate Release: August 06, 2025

Media Contact: Kyle Casteel – Media Lead

Communication Office │ Vermont Department of Health

[email protected]

Health Department Recognizes Primary Care Practices for High Vaccination Rates

WATERBURY, VT – The Vermont Department of Health is proud to recognize 72 primary care practices across the state for achieving high vaccination rates – helping to protect children, teens and adults against vaccine-preventable diseases that can be serious or even deadly.

“Vaccines are one of the most effective tools we have to protect yourself and those around you from serious disease,” said Merideth Plumpton, Vermont Immunization Program Manager. “Now more than ever, we want to recognize the importance of this work in our communities and the professionals who are leading the way to keep Vermonters healthy.”

Practices are honored at the Gold or Silver level based on their immunization coverage rates, according to data from the Vermont Immunization Registry. The full list of this year’s awardees can be found on the Department of Health’s website: 2025 Provider Recognition Awards List.



One practice that was recognized for their childhood vaccination rates, Lakeside Pediatrics in Burlington, said that research shows vaccines are safe and prevent dangerous diseases, but acknowledges some patients and families may need additional support. Dr. Greg Connolly of Lakeside Pediatrics attributes the practice’s high rates to its patients and their belief in the benefits of vaccines.

“We try to listen closely to patients and families about their concerns and provide them with information to help them make their decisions,” Dr. Connolly said. “We do regularly reach out to families who are behind on immunizations, or who are due for healthcare maintenance visits. We give as many immunizations as we can because we believe they are a patient's best bet for staying healthy.”

Vaccines help prevent severe illness and help stop the spread of dangerous diseases like measles, pertussis (whooping cough), and cancers caused by HPV. When most people get vaccinated, it protects the whole community—especially babies, older adults and people with weak immune systems. Getting your recommended vaccines is an important way to stay healthy and avoid serious illness or hospital visits. If you want to make sure you’re up to date, reach out to your health care provider.

The Vermont Immunization Program helps protect the health of all Vermonters by ensuring vaccines are accessible and safely administered. The program provides free or low-cost vaccines for children and adults (aged 19 through 64) to participating providers across the state. The program also supports health care providers with training, resources, and technical assistance to ensure proper vaccine storage, administration and reporting.

“All of us at the Health Department share our thanks and congratulations with the many hardworking practices recognized this year,” Interim Health Commissioner Julie Arel said. “Because of the efforts of health care providers like these, in strong partnership with those of us in public health, many serious diseases that were common in the past are now rare.”

Learn more about recommended vaccines for children, teens and adults at www.healthvermont.gov/vaccineinfo.

