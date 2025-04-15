Governor Abbott Welcomes NVIDIA Investment In Texas

TEXAS, April 15 - April 15, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated NVIDIA on the announced construction of two supercomputer manufacturing facilities in Texas, in partnership with Foxconn in Houston and with Wistron in Dallas. Production at both facilities is expected to ramp up in 12-15 months.



“Texas is where the future of innovation is building,” said Governor Abbott. “I congratulate NVIDIA on their Texas-sized investment in Houston and Dallas in support of their first-ever all-American-made AI supercomputers. Texas leads the nation in semiconductor manufacturing and advancements in technology. As demand for technologies powered by artificial intelligence continues to grow, we will work with industry leaders from around the globe to accelerate production, ensure supply chain resilience, and lead the American resurgence in advanced manufacturing from Texas.”



Read more about NVIDIA’s announced investment in Texas.



