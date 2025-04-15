Michigan’s most spectacular resort -Treetops Resort known for its award-winning golf nationally is dedicated to providing an unparalleled golf experience.

GAYLORD, MI, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michigan’s most spectacular resort -Treetops Resort known for its award-winning golf nationally is dedicated to providing an unparalleled golf experience. Over the past decade, the Treetops executive team has been committed to improving turf health on its courses through a strategic tree removal process. One of the first golf courses to undergo this transformation was the Smith Signature golf course, where we initially focused on clearing trees around the fifth and sixth green complexes.

As the years passed, overgrown trees and invasive roots were impacting the greens, leading to poor putting conditions. Additionally, errant shots that missed the green found turf that made shot recovery difficult. To address these challenges, the team gradually expanded the tree removal efforts, with a major project taking place seven years ago on the ninth hole. That fall, over 25 trees were removed, including two that measured more than four feet in diameter right next to the green.

This past winter, efforts continued with another phase of tree removal—not just to clear space, but to enhance sunlight exposure and improve air circulation around the playing surfaces. With more than 25 years of tree growth altering the course’s original design, the way it played had changed significantly from Rick Smith’s initial vision. By removing over 10,000 trees, the team is not only improving turf health but also restoring and enhancing the playing experience as it was originally intended. Additionally, this strategy has given way to breathtaking views of the Sturgeon River Valley that are second to none, adding to the beauty and character of the course.

This marks the third course at Treetops Resort to undergo a tree-clearing project. Three years ago, we completed similar work on the Smith Tradition golf course to restore Rick Smith’s vision of an inland links-style layout. More recently, in the fall of 2023, the Tom Fazio Premier course went through its tree removal project—not only to enhance turf conditions but also to bring back the shot options that had been lost over time. “Our guests absolutely loved the results of the Fazio project, and we received rave reviews from them,” said Doug Hoeh, Director of Recreation and accomplished Greens Superintendent.

“Looking ahead, our commitment to course improvement continues. In the next few years, the Par 3 golf course Michigan, Threetops known as North America’s #1 Par Three course, will undergo its master tree removal plan, along with select areas on the Jones Masterpiece course. These efforts will ensure that all of our courses maintain optimal playing conditions while staying true to their original designs,” said Barry Owens, GM.

Golf Week has recognized the Smith Signature golf course in this Top 200 Resorts to

Play in the United States. Established in 1993 and inspired by his deep admiration of

Scottish and Irish tradition, Signature is the first of three Rick Smith-designed courses at Treetops. With the most challenging greens on the property, even accomplished golfers can leave Signature with a higher score than they expect.

At Treetops, the joys of summer await, captivating the hearts of all golf enthusiasts. The resort’s five championship golf courses, including the famous Par-3 Threetops, draw golfers from far and wide, promising unforgettable rounds amid the lush greens and rolling fairways.

About Treetops Resort

Treetops Resort is Michigan’s Most Spectacular Resort – a premier golf and winter playground destination. Treetops Resort boasts 81 holes of acclaimed golf on spectacular terrain totaling five award-winning courses inspired and professionally designed by Robert Trent Jones, Sr., Tom Fazio and Rick Smith. Treetops Resort is proudly recognized as having the #1 Par 3 Course in North America: Threetops. Treetops Resort’s winter playground encompasses 80 acres of terrain, 27 downhill ski runs, plus activities on and off the slopes for the entire family to enjoy. A true intergenerational destination during all four seasons.

Treetops Resort is conveniently located in the heart of Pure Michigan on I-75 north just three hours north of Detroit and within one hour of the renowned Straights of Mackinac. Visit www.Treetops.com or call 1-888-Treetops to book your getaway and for more four seasons information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.