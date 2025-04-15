Attorney General Ken Paxton successfully blocked a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”) rule adopted by the Biden Administration that attempted to rewrite federal law and force expensive and onerous regulations on nursing homes, threatening to force many facilities in Texas to close.

“This is a massive victory for the Texans who rely on nursing homes for care, ensuring that no facilities have to close their doors because of Biden’s burdensome regulations. The Biden Administration’s legacy of lawlessness will be eradicated one victory after the next,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I sued Biden more than 100 times and will continue to aggressively fight to prevent the arbitrary and unlawful edicts issued by his deep state bureaucrats from taking effect.”

In 2024, Attorney General Paxton sued the Biden Administration to stop a CMS rule that could have caused many rural nursing homes to shut down, displacing elderly citizens, including those residing in memory care facilities. Despite having no authority to do so, the Biden Administration sought to arbitrarily dictate changes to federal law. Now, a federal judge has granted Attorney General Paxton’s request to vacate the unlawful rule.

To read the order, click here.