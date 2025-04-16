Sparkrock Awarded Platinum Supplier Partner Status in OECM’s 2024 Supplier Recognition Program

Recognized for service excellence, Sparkrock earns OECM’s top honor for empowering nonprofits, K–12 schools, and public sector organizations in Ontario.

TORONTO, CANADA, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sparkrock, a leading provider of software solutions to nonprofits, public sector organizations, and K-12 institutions , has been named a Platinum Supplier Partner in OECM’s 2024 Supplier Recognition Program. This prestigious recognition highlights Sparkrock’s ongoing dedication to delivering high-quality service, innovative solutions, and exceptional value.The OECM Supplier Recognition Program (SRP) aims to acknowledge suppliers who demonstrate excellence in supporting OECM’s strategic goals, focusing on criteria such as customer satisfaction, business growth, and operational compliance. In 2024, OECM enhanced the program’s evaluation process to ensure fairness and transparency, with an emphasis on the continuous improvement of supplier performance.Sparkrock’s Platinum Supplier Partner status reflects the company’s commitment to empowering nonprofits , public sector organizations, and K-12 institutions with the tools they need to drive operational efficiency and make a tangible difference in their communities. This award recognizes Sparkrock’s strong performance and alignment with OECM’s values, particularly in supporting organizations that serve vulnerable populations.Andy Tryba, CEO of Sparkrock, shared his thoughts on the award: “We are honored to be recognized as a Platinum Supplier Partner. This award reflects the dedication and teamwork of every person at Sparkrock, who work to provide innovative solutions and exceptional service to our customers. Being named a Platinum Supplier Partner further strengthens our mission to help organizations achieve their goals and make a lasting impact in their communities.”As a Platinum Supplier Partner, Sparkrock will continue to collaborate with OECM to offer Ontario-based organizations streamlined procurement, simplified contract negotiations, and faster implementation of its flagship platform, Sparkrock 365. This fully integrated ERP solution includes a comprehensive suite of finance, HR, and payroll modules, designed specifically for nonprofit, public sector, and educational organizations looking to modernize operations, gain clearer insights, and work more efficiently.In addition to Sparkrock 365, the full Sparkrock K–12 ecosystem brings together the ERP platform with its Student Information System (Edsembli) and school-generated funds management tool (School-Day)—delivering a complete solution built to meet the evolving needs of education leaders across Ontario.Sparkrock is excited to build on this recognition and continue its work with OECM to support Ontario’s social impact organizations. By driving efficiency and simplifying financial operations, Sparkrock helps these organizations focus on what matters most – serving their communities.About Sparkrock Edsembli Inc. Sparkrock Edsembli Inc. is dedicated to providing innovative, high-quality software solutions for nonprofits, human services, government, and K-12 organizations. Their comprehensive, user-friendly platforms are designed to optimize operational efficiency, enhance decision-making, and empower organizations to make a greater impact in their communities. Powered by the Microsoft platform, Sparkrock’s solutions offer security, scalability, and reliability to meet the unique needs of mission-driven organizations.

