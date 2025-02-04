Sparkrock Acquires School-Day to Enhance Integrated Payment Solutions for K-12

Sparkrock, a leading provider of enterprise software for K-12, nonprofits, and government organizations, is announcing their acquisition of School-Day.

This acquisition is an exciting step forward in our mission to empower schools with an all-in-one solution to achieve greater efficiency and impact.” — Andry Tryba, CEO, Sparkrock

TORONTO, CANADA, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sparkrock, a leading provider of purpose-driven enterprise software for K-12 schools, non-profits, and government organizations, is announcing their acquisition of School-Day.School-Day is a premier payment processing and activities management platform that makes it easier for schools and parents to manage student payments online. This strategic acquisition was made in service of Sparkrock’s vision to build the most full-featured, secure, and user-friendly cloud software solution possible for the education sector.The partnership brings together Sparkrock’s robust finance, human resources, payroll, and student information system (SIS) capabilities with School-Day’s expertise in cashless payments, fee management, and digital forms solutions.Today, Sparkrock’s software ecosystem manages nearly $14 billion per year in K-12 finances, processes over $10 billion in K-12 payroll per year, and handles more than 100,000 K-12 paystubs per month.Together, the combined organization will offer a comprehensive platform to better meet the needs of schools, staff, students, and parents.Driving Innovation in the Education Sector“This acquisition is an exciting step forward in our mission to empower schools with an all-in-one solution to achieve greater efficiency and impact,” said Andy Tryba, CEO of Sparkrock. “By integrating School-Day’s school- generated funds capabilities with Sparkrock’s powerful ERP and SIS systems, we will accelerate our mission of streamlining secure cloud operations for schools by reducing administrative burdens. Most importantly, this will enrich the educational experience for students and families.”School-Day’s platform, which serves hundreds of schools across Canada, is known for its ease of use and focus on improving communication and collaboration between schools and parents. Combined with Sparkrock’s advanced data management and reporting capabilities, the integrated offering will help educational organizations improve their operational effectiveness while creating a better experience for end-users.What This Means for CustomersThe acquisition means that existing customers of both Sparkrock and School-Day will benefit from:Seamless Integration: Enhanced alignment between administrative operations, payment systems, and parent engagement tools, resulting in increased productivity.Expanded Product Team: Accelerated development of new product features to address evolving needs in the education sector.Stronger Support: Access to expanded resources and expertise from a unified team of industry leaders, ensuring improved responsiveness and exceptional service.“Joining Sparkrock is a natural evolution for School-Day,” said David Parisi, CEO of School-Day. “Together, we are uniquely positioned to deliver unparalleled value to educational organizations, helping them create more efficient workflows and better serve their communities.”About Sparkrock Sparkrock provides enterprise software solutions designed specifically for K-12 schools, nonprofits, and public sector organizations. With a focus on helping purpose-driven organizations operate more effectively, Sparkrock’s technology enables smarter resource allocation and better decision-making, so customers can maximize their community impact.About School-Day School-Day is a leading platform for parent engagement and school payments. By offering cashless transactions, digital permission forms, and streamlined communication tools, School-Day helps schools reduce administrative workloads and strengthen relationships with families.About Ionic PartnersLed by a team of seasoned software operators, Ionic Partners is a global enterprise software platform focused on investing in businesses with strong core products and durable recurring revenue. Ionic creates extraordinary value through a product-led thesis and by infusing world-class operating best practices into the daily workflow of their companies. For more information, please visit www.ionicpartners.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.