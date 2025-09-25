Sparkrock Launches New Website to Simplify Access for K-12 and Nonprofit Leaders

Sparkrock launches new website to simplify access for K-12 and nonprofits with unified solutions, clearer navigation, and inclusive design.

TORONTO, CANADA, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sparkrock today announced the launch of a new website designed to make it faster and easier for K-12 districts and nonprofit organizations to find the tools and support they need. The site brings all Sparkrock solutions—including Sparkrock Finance, Impact HRP, Ed HRP, SIS, and School-Day—into one destination with clearer navigation, accessible design, and practical resources to help leaders find information faster. The new site is live at www.sparkrock.com The launch follows a period of significant growth for Sparkrock, including the additions of Edsembli (March 2024) and School-Day (March 2025) to its K-12 ecosystem and a refreshed visual identity earlier this year. The new website is the public face of that evolution, uniting Sparkrock Impact ERP for nonprofits and the Sparkrock Ed ecosystem for K-12 under a single banner.“Leaders in K-12 and nonprofits don’t have time to hunt for answers. Our new site makes it clear what Sparkrock offers, how our products work together, and how customers can get the help they need,” said Floyd Blaikie, Director of Marketing at Sparkrock. “This launch reflects the growth of our company and our commitment to delivering an accessible, modern digital experience that matches the quality of our software.”What’s new- One home for all solutions. K-12 leaders can now see Sparkrock Finance, Sparkrock Ed HRP, Sparkrock SIS, and Sparkrock School-Day side-by-side. Nonprofit leaders will find Sparkrock Impact ERP clearly outlined, with direct paths to Sparkrock Finance and Sparkrock Impact HRP.- Simpler navigation. The site is organized around real questions from finance, HR, operations, and IT leaders, helping visitors find answers quickly without dead-ends.- Accessibility by design. Built with inclusive, responsive design standards, the site supports assistive technologies and is easier to use for people who are blind or have low vision.- Centralized support. A unified customer support portal is being developed, and the new site now serves as the starting point for help across all Sparkrock products.For K-12 districts, the new site reduces the need to jump between digital properties to understand staffing, budgeting, family engagement, and reporting workflows. For nonprofits, Sparkrock Impact ERP content now focuses on practical explanations of our technology, helping leaders quickly gauge fit without jargon.What hasn’t changedDelivering a better digital experience for customers means keeping important workflows consistent. Nothing changes about how Sparkrock customers log in to their web-based software products, and all existing bookmarks will continue to work.About SparkrockSparkrock provides purpose-built software that helps K-12 and nonprofit organizations manage operations with clarity and confidence. Our offerings include Sparkrock Impact ERP for nonprofits (Finance and Impact HRP) and the Sparkrock Ed ecosystem for K-12 (Finance, Ed HRP, Student Information System, and School-Day).

