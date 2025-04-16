Drive Business Success with Expert Insights and Actionable Strategies Offered in Quarterly Webinars

Learn about the latest consumer trends M/A/R/C® Research Horowitz Research, A Division of M/A/R/C® Research

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumer behaviors are shifting due to an evolving marketplace and fluctuating economy. To help companies better understand the needs of today’s consumers, industry leaders from M/A/R/C® Research and its multicultural insights division, Horowitz Research, host quarterly webinars to share the latest consumer trends. Each webinar provides expert insights and actionable strategies that can be useful across several verticals (e.g., healthcare, animal health, media, retail, restaurants, finance, insurance, and automotive) to drive business success.

Join the upcoming webinar, Don’t Irritate Yourself: Gain agile insights and save time with comprehensive service at DIY pricing, at Noon ET on Thursday, April 24. Presented by Jim O'Hara (Senior Vice President of Accelerated Solutions for M/A/R/C®), the webinar will share real-world examples of companies achieving actionable insights with M/A/R/C®’s Accelerated Solutions, for the same timing and value as DIY. Register now to attend the webinar.

For a glimpse of past webinars, take a look at the recaps outlined below.

Webinar Recap: “Outlook 2025: Media, Culture, and Sociopolitical Attitudes”

In the new media ecosystem, tapping into intersectional, polycultural affinities will be critical for growth. This past January, using the latest research from Horowitz's industry-leading reports, Adriana Waterston (EVP and Insights & Strategy Lead) explored the content, technologies, and audiences that will drive businesses in 2025.

Key highlights:

• Perceptions of Culture, Race, and Identity: Culture is in a state of constant transformation. In a multicultural world, diverse groups exist in silos outside of the mainstream. Polyculturalism is an understanding that cultures influence each other, and new affinities, identities, and communities emerge.

• Shifts in Media and Marketing: Today’s fragmented media industry presents challenges for brands to engage audiences. With new technologies available, leveraging interactive and targeted advertising is critical for brands to make meaningful connections with consumers. Over 4 in 10 (44%) consumers have clicked on an ad in their social media feed, according to the Advertising in a Digital World study.

• In-Culture Media Content: Culturally relevant media content and advertising appeal to polycultural audiences who not only want to see themselves represented on screen but also enjoy learning about other cultures. Nearly 6 in 10 (59%) consumers say that they like content and ads that showcase diverse, multicultural people and themes, according to the Social, Political, and Cultural Shifts study.

For more information about Horowitz’s suite of syndicated studies, download the 2025 Prospectus.

Webinar Recap: “Pet Care in America: Latest Industry Trends on Pet Owners and Those Providing Vet Care”

The pet care industry in the U.S. has seen some important shifts since the height of COVID. To better understand the state of the pet market, M/A/R/C® conducted a tracking study among 3,300+ pet owners and 400 veterinarians surveyed over the past three years and shared findings in this webinar hosted by Brad Seipel, Executive Vice President, in October 2024.

Key highlights:

• Economic Outlook and Spending Patterns. While the majority of pet owners and veterinarians believe the economy is headed toward a recession, these concerns have lessened over time. Pet owners anticipate increases in living expenses (44%), followed by pet food (27%) and pet products (24%). In addition, almost half (46%) of veterinarians indicate that more clients are unable or unwilling to pay for medication and/or treatment than last year.

• The Current State of Veterinary Care. Since the height of COVID, most pet owners have opted for in-clinic veterinary visits over curbside appointments. However, 1 in 4 (25%) pet owners find it difficult to get a veterinary appointment; similarly, 21% feel like the appointments are rushed. Some of the challenges for veterinarians include more demanding clients, being short staffed, and finding time for sick/emergency visits.

• Profile of Gen Z Pet Owners. Compared to older generations, Gen Z pet owners are more likely to view pets as children or “fur babies.” In the past three months, Gen Z pet owners were more likely to purchase pet products than other pet owners, including pet toys (77% vs. 63%) and medicine (60% vs 53%). Although Gen Z pet owners report spending more on pet-related items, they also express higher concern than other generations regarding their personal finances.

For real-world examples of companies achieving actionable insights with M/A/R/C®’s Accelerated Solutions, for the same timing and value as DIY, register now for an insightful webinar at Noon ET on Thursday, April 24. To be informed of all upcoming webinars, please email tasham@horowitzresearch.com.

ABOUT HOROWITZ RESEARCH, A DIVISION OF M/A/R/C® RESEARCH

Horowitz Research is a leading provider of consumer market research specializing in consumers and their relationships to media, content, and technology with a particular expertise in cultural insights among America’s Black, Latinx, Asian, international, LGBTQIA+, Gen Z, and Gen Alpha audiences. The company offers a full suite of à la carte syndicated reports as well as custom quantitative and qualitative consumer research for companies ranging from small start-ups to the Fortune 500. In 2023, Horowitz Research was acquired by M/A/R/C® Research, a Texas-based research and insights firm. For more information, visit www.horowitzresearch.com.

ABOUT M/A/R/C® RESEARCH LLC

M/A/R/C® Research is an insights and strategies consulting firm that enables clients to make informed decisions and move their business forward. M/A/R/C delivers agile solutions to create, evaluate, and strengthen brands in a rapidly changing world. At the forefront of innovative research, M/A/R/C turns data into narratives providing strategic focus to our partners worldwide. To find out more, visit www.marcresearch.com.

