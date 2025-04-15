Deer Solution Expands into Wisconsin with the Launch of Deer Solution of Milwaukee Northwest

Co-Founders Kris and Jaime Goodrich welcome Todd Filter to the Deer Solution brand.

Cedarburg Native and Deer Enthusiast Todd Filter Opens Franchise to Help Homeowners Protect Their Landscaping from Deer Damage

I've spent countless hours honing my own home's landscaping and have experienced deer damage myself. I understand why others want to protect their own hard work around their homes.” — Todd Filter, Deer Solution of Milwaukee Northwest

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deer Solution , a leading provider of all-natural, effective deer damage control services for residential and commercial landscapes, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest franchise: Deer Solution of Milwaukee Northwest, owned and operated by local resident and seasoned business executive, Todd Filter.Before opening his Deer Solution franchise, Filter spent decades in high-level roles across Operations, Logistics, and Supply Chain Management, both in Milwaukee and nationally. Now, he’s bringing his strategic business acumen back home, pairing it with a lifelong passion for the outdoors and deep-rooted knowledge of deer behavior.“I think it's a problem that exists throughout the territory I have chosen, with few—if any—good local options available for consumers to control deer damage on their properties,” said Filter. “You see deer moving deeper and deeper into subdivisions and more urbanized areas around Milwaukee, and so many homes have planted very inviting foliage they enjoy dining on. I want to be able to protect people's hard work and investments while not harming the deer we all love.”As an avid deer hunter, Filter brings a unique perspective to the problem Deer Solution solves. “I'm a deer dork,” he said with a laugh. “Being an avid hunter, I’ve really studied and honed my understanding of deer in order to increase my odds of success—which I’ve done very well of late. Now I can reapply that knowledge in a different way to help homeowners keep their plants protected from the damage deer can do.”Having experienced deer damage on his own meticulously landscaped property, Filter knows firsthand the frustration and cost that comes with unprotected plantings. “I've spent countless hours honing my own home's landscaping and have experienced deer damage myself. I understand why others want to protect their own hard work around their homes.”Todd’s deep local ties and strong sense of community service also fueled his decision to launch Deer Solution of Milwaukee Northwest. “I grew up in a family business household in Cedarburg, and my roots are deep in this area—eight generations deep,” he said. “After years in the corporate world, I wanted to make a turn and apply the business knowledge and high service mentality I’ve learned, combined with my deep knowledge and interest in deer, locally to help friends and neighbors. Growing up, a common term in our household was how we would ‘take care’ of our customers. I want to do that here. This is going to be a family business. You might even see my wife and kids helping at times.”Deer Solution Co-Founder Kris Goodrich expressed enthusiasm about welcoming Todd to the growing franchise family. “Todd brings an incredible mix of executive experience, genuine passion for wildlife, and strong community roots. He embodies the heart of what we look for in a Deer Solution franchise owner—someone who truly cares about the people they serve and the quality of the service they deliver.”Deer Solution of Milwaukee Northwest will begin servicing properties immediately, offering customized deer repellent treatments that are all-natural, family, pet and environmentally friendly, and proven to work year-round. Homeowners throughout Milwaukee’s northwest region can now enjoy peace of mind knowing their landscapes are protected by someone who knows deer—and the community—inside and out.About Deer SolutionDeer Solution has been a trusted name in deer damage control for over 40 years, providing effective, natural solutions to protect residential landscapes across the United States.For more information, to schedule an estimate, or to learn more about Deer Solution services, visit www.DeerSolution.com or call 888-503-8313.

