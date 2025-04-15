IGY Marinas & IGY Trident Host 2nd IGY Golf Tournament

IGY Marinas & IGY Trident Host 2nd Successful IGY Golf Tournament at Aurora Intl Golf Club in Anguilla & Will Next Host IGY Golf at the Biltmore in Miami

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IGY Trident and IGY Golf recently hosted the second curated golf experience for this Caribbean winter season at the picturesque Aurora International Golf Club. With 37 participants, including yacht captains, crew, and IGY Trident members, the tournament proved to be a resounding success. The IGY Golf series is designed to deliver exclusive hospitality, networking, and entertainment to IGY guests at each IGY Golf destination.Everyone that attended enjoyed private transportation from Yacht Club Isle de Sol and Simpson Bay Marina over to the stunning 18-hole championship course, followed by an award ceremony and after-party at Yacht Club Isle De Sol’s famous Anchor Bar overlooking Simpson Bay. Following an exciting two-person scramble format, Malcolm Hamilton and Ethan Coetzee from M/Y Picosa Lady emerged as the tournament champions and were presented with plaques.“Aurora International Golf Club is delighted to host the IGY Golf events. It’s a great way for everyone to unwind in a beautiful setting with a little competition but a lot of fun. We are happy to be a part of each event and look forward to hosting these events in the future,” states Scott DeLong, General Manager of Golf Operations Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club.IGY Marinas is excited to announce the next event on Wednesday, April 16th, 2025, in Miami. Participants will leave from Yacht Haven Grande Miami to golf at the prestigious Biltmore Golf Course in Miami. The golf tournament will be followed by an awards ceremony at the clubhouse. To sign-up for this event email golf@igymarinas.com.“We are thrilled that IGY Golf has turned out to be such a success. This program builds on our commitment to create luxury events for yacht owners, captains and crew,” said Brian Deher, VP/Director of Operations for the Americas.IGY is committed to growing relationships with award winning golf courses around their iconic marinas such as Aurora on the beautiful island of Anguilla. With top-tier golf courses near so many of IGY’s network of luxury marinas, we can expect more tournaments around the globe, including during the upcoming Med season.Now, more than ever, is the time to inquire about the IGY Trident Club. An exclusive members-only club offering unparalleled experiences across an array of coveted yachting destinations. IGY Trident members enjoy privileged access to exclusive event offerings, elevating their experience with personalized amenities, priority reservations, and curated social engagements.The IGY Golf series offers yacht owners and their guests not only access to premier golfing, but also the opportunity to create memories, unwind and enjoy exclusive activities. For more information on upcoming IGY Golf events and how to participate, please visit https://www.igymarinas.com/igy-golf/ ### END ###About IGY MarinasIGY’s worldwide marina network sets luxury standards for service and quality in nautical tourism. IGY has the only global portfolio of premium yachting destinations, serving over 10,000 annual customers at 23 marinas across 13 countries.IGY’s unprecedented collection of marinas spans the Americas, Europe, and Middle East serving a variety of vessel types, and is the home port for many of the world’s largest superyachts. As a proud subsidiary of MarineMax, a publicly listed company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HZO), IGY Marinas benefits from its affiliation with the world’s largest recreational boat retailer and other MarineMax companies including Fraser Yachts ( www.fraseryachts.com ) and Northrop & Johnson ( www.northropandjohnson.com ). MarineMax not only holds a dominant position in boat sales but also excels in yacht brokerage, charter services, and overall maritime support. Discover IGY Marinas’ network at www.igymarinas.com IGY Media Contact: +1-954-510-3309 / PR@IGYMarinas.comAbout IGY TridentThe IGY Trident Club redefines the essence of cruising excellence. Designed exclusively for yacht owners, IGY Trident Club takes the yachting experience to unprecedented heights.IGY Trident consists of two tiers – Club and Collective. Trident Collective members get guaranteed dockage across IGY’s global network. Members enjoy impressive benefits including dockage, fuel and utilities discounts, and many other benefits such as additional logistical support. Owners, guests, captains and crew are assured an extra level of white-glove services at every port of call. From preferential slip placement when available to reserved vehicle parking spots, Trident Collective members are guaranteed to experience unparalleled service and attention to detail. The second tier of membership, Trident Club provides priority berthing access at the same highly coveted marinas, with discounts and an attractive range of additional benefits “above and beyond.”. To request a membership application email trident@igymarinas.com. www.igytrident.com

