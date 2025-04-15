Next Day Access Michiana: New Franchise Location

Next Day Access, a leading provider of accessibility solutions, is expanding its Indiana and Michigan outreach with the opening of Next Day Access Michiana.

SOUTH BEND, IN, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next Day Access, a leading provider of mobility and accessibility solutions, is expanding its Indiana and Michigan outreach with the grand opening of Next Day Access Michiana. Joe and Macy Coletti own and operate this location.Joe’s career began in engineering management with electronics and mobility industries, focusing on leadership and business development. A proud U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Joe acknowledges that his core values - service-minded, committed, and persevering - align well with his career goals. Macy’s background in small business operations and customer service works perfectly with Joe’s skills. “Together, we bring a well-rounded set of skills to the business and are excited to apply them to serve our community,” said Joe. “We officially established our company, Michiana Solutions Group LLC, to operate our Next Day Access location.”Joe and Macy Coletti began looking into franchise ownership after narrowing down their primary goals: meaningful work & strong growth potential. “After exploring several opportunities, Next Day Access stood out to us because of its mission to provide mobility and accessibility solutions that help people live safely and independently,” Joe stated. “We were drawn to the company’s strong values, proven business model, and commitment to making a difference in local communities. We knew it would be the right fit both professionally and personally.”The duo most look forward to impacting their community members through stellar service and strong relationships. “Helping customers regain their independence and improve their quality of life is incredibly meaningful to us,” Joe said. “We also look forward to building strong relationships locally, creating jobs, and growing a business that reflects our family’s values. We are proud to be part of the Next Day Access network and excited for the future ahead.”About Next Day Access MichianaNext Day Access Michiana focuses on providing accessibility and mobility solutions to individuals of all ages in Northern Indiana, Southwestern Michigan, and surrounding areas. They sell, deliver, and install solutions such as wheelchair ramps, stairlifts, grab bars, wheelchair lifts, and more.To learn more about Next Day Access Michiana, contact their team at (574) 766-6262 or visit https://www.nextdayaccess.com/michiana About Next Day AccessNext Day Access is a national leader in providing accessibility and mobility solutions to residential and commercial customers. With a network of franchises across North America, Next Day Access is committed to offering the best solutions and services to help increase independence and maintain safe access.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.