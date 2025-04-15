The Brave Table Makes its UAE Debut

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Brave Table Podcast celebrated a major milestone on Friday 11 April 2025, with a sold-out, soul-stirring live event marking its 300th episode and three-year anniversary. Hosted by Dr. Neeta Bhushan, the evening welcomed over 100 guests to the beautiful Sohum Wellness Centre for an intimate night of storytelling, connection and personal transformation.Guests from wellness, health and holistic circles gathered to rewrite the stories that no longer serve them, reflect on worthiness and relationships, and soak in brave conversations that touched the heart. The event marked the official UAE launch of The Brave Table Live - Neeta’s new in-person experience designed to bring meaningful dialogue and deep community to life.It was a true family affair, with Neeta’s loved ones present in full support - including her husband Ajit Nawalkha, co-founder of Mindvalley, their son and daughter, and extended family. In a touching and playful moment, Neeta’s son rallied the crowd to announce her arrival in 20 minutes, and Ajit later took the stage to offer a warm and heartfelt introduction, before gathering the audience for a joyous group photo.“To share this moment surrounded by family, friends and a community of open-hearted souls was truly beyond anything I imagined,” said Dr. Neeta Bhushan. “This wasn’t just about celebrating 300 episodes - it was about creating space for real, brave conversations, and honoring the journey it takes to show up fully.”Guests came with high energy to witness the one and only Marisa Peer, who delivered a powerful live interview with Neeta, offering insight on how to show up in life free from limiting beliefs. The session ended with a rapid-fire round that had the audience both laughing and reflecting deeply.“The energy in the room was electric,” said Marisa Peer. “To witness the vulnerability, openness, and shared wisdom in that space was something truly special. It was an honor to be part of The Brave Table Live.”As a surprise guest, Gary Lineham, founder of Human Garage and a close friend of Neeta, was invited up from the audience to share his advocacy for nervous system healing and body-based wellness. Gary led the room through powerful somatic exercises to release tension and reconnect with the body, leaving everyone feeling both grounded and energised.The evening also showcased thoughtful contributions from sponsors. Dr. Jenna of Zoime Longevity Clinic, who shared how true wellness is a fusion of mind, body, soul, and science - from advanced lab testing to detox protocols and holistic care. The Health Nag highlighted a curated range of supplements designed to support gut health, energy and daily resilience.Sohum Wellness delivered activations throughout the night in their breathtaking new outdoor sanctuary - making its beautiful debut in the UAE. Guests experienced healing through the hands of sound healer Ian Manel, who led a deeply immersive sound bath, along with massages and intuitive tarot card readings. The all-vegan Sohum food and soul beverages nourished every guest from the inside out.Every attendee received a signed copy of Neeta’s bestselling book, That Sucked. Now What?, along with a wellness-packed goodie bag sponsored by Scoop Wholefoods.Neeta went deep with her audience, asking brave questions and sparking vulnerable shares. The space became a mirror for healing, learning, and heartfelt connection.“We learnt, we reflected, we connected - soul to soul,” Neeta shared on the night. “From the incredible guests who came, to the friends who flew in from abroad, to the Sohum set-up of dreams, it was truly unforgettable.And to my husband - for introducing me with such love and for holding the masculine container that allows me to surrender into my feminine - I’m so grateful. So many women are stuck in a trauma response of doing it all; I’m lucky to have a safe space to lean into. And of course, to my kids hyping me up from the sidelines - I couldn’t do this without you.”Thank you to everyone who came with open hearts and helped make another nourishing celebration with The Brave Table Live so meaningful.”The Brave Table Live was more than an event - it was a celebration of community, authenticity and the power of storytelling to heal and connect.For more details, visit www.neetabhushan.com or follow @thebravetable on Instagram.PR Contact:Gemma L’AppannaFounder and CEO, L’Atelier ConsultingEmail: gemma@latelierco.comPhone: +971 555163914About Dr. Neeta BhushanA TEDx speaker, 5x award-winning author, and former cosmetic dentist turned emotional health advocate, Dr. Neeta Bhushan is the founder of The Brave Table, a top-ranked global podcast. Her work blends psychology, leadership, and wellness to help women overcome burnout, build emotional resilience, and rise with courage. Her best-selling book That Sucked. Now What? empowers women worldwide to reclaim their stories and step into their power.About Marisa PeerMarisa Peer is a globally recognized therapist, bestselling author, and the visionary behind Rapid Transformational Therapy(RTT), a method designed to free individuals from deep emotional and mental blocks. She has worked with global icons across industries and founded the viral I Am Enough movement, helping millions reframe their self-worth and unlock lasting transformation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.