Natasha Rudatsenko Shares Shark Tank Survival Lessons at SEF

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serial wellness entrepreneur and four time founder Natasha Rudatsenko will take the stage on 1 February from 12:00 to 12:30 pm at the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival as part of the panel Tank Survivors: Lessons from Shark Tank Alumni.Taking place from 31 January to 1 February at Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, the ninth edition of SEF will welcome entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators under the theme Where We Belong. Rudatsenko will join fellow Shark Tank alumni Aurelija Lapienine, founder of YALA Kombucha, and Nayla Haddad, founder of One of a Kin, to discuss lessons learned from participating in the programme, including responding to investor feedback, navigating high stakes negotiations, and making strategic decisions following public investment exposure.With more than a decade of experience building and scaling health focused businesses, Rudatsenko’s ventures span multiple areas of the wellness sector. She is the founder of Health Nag, a UAE born wellness brand built around functional health and evidence based practices, as well as DRYP, Muncherie, an organic food manufacturing company, and RAWR, a yoga and lifestyle studio. Her work across nutrition, movement, and longevity centres on sustainable behaviour change and long term wellbeing.Rudatsenko holds a background in biochemistry and functional medicine, bringing a science led perspective to wellness entrepreneurship. Her work focuses on addressing root cause health challenges through practical, measurable approaches rather than trend driven solutions. Her mission sits at the intersection of biology, conscious living, and scalable systems designed to make wellbeing more accessible.Speaking on her approach to health and entrepreneurship, Rudatsenko said, “Let’s not make health boring,” reflecting a broader aim to modernise and simplify health education while maintaining scientific credibility.The Tank Survivors panel forms part of SEF’s wider programme, which highlights real world entrepreneurial journeys and practical insights across industries.(Ends)PR ContactGemma L’AppannaFounder and CEO, L’Atelier ConsultingEmail: gemma@latelierco.comPhone: +971 555163914About Health NagFounded by Natasha Rudatsenko, Health Nag is a Dubai-based wellness company built on the belief that true healing comes from balance. Born from Natasha’s own health journey overcoming chronic conditions through holistic practices, Health Nag has grown into a trusted source for supplements, education, and community-driven wellness experiences. The brand is dedicated to reshaping the culture of health in the region - creating solutions, experiences, and now its Inner Circle Brand Ambassador Programme, designed to empower individuals to lead and inspire from within the wellness community.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.