Australia’s Award-Winning Non-Toxic Beauty Brand Scoop Whole Beauty Launches in Dubai

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time when consumers are becoming increasingly aware of what goes into their bodies and onto their skin, Australia’s award-winning beauty brand Scoop Whole Beauty has officially launched in Dubai, introducing a new standard for non-toxic, refillable makeup made with pure minerals and uncompromising ingredient integrity. Created by the team behind Scoop Wholefoods Australia, Scoop Whole Beauty was developed in response to growing demand from customers for clean, refillable makeup to sit alongside the brand’s trusted personal care offering.With consumer concerns rising around toxins commonly found in conventional cosmetics, Scoop Whole Beauty is built on a simple but powerful principle: beauty products should be safe to use, not just marketed as “clean.” Every formula is made using pure minerals and carefully selected ingredients, free from harmful toxins, and designed to be gentle even on sensitive skin.Founded in Australia and brought to the UAE by entrepreneurs Iryna Nestsiarovich and Viktoria Pilinko, Scoop Whole Beauty offers an alternative to an industry often dominated by long ingredient lists, synthetic additives, and opaque formulations. Instead, the brand prioritizes transparency, purity, and performance, without compromise.“We’re exposed to toxins every day, often without realising it,” says Iryna Nestsiarovich. “Makeup is something we apply to our skin daily, yet many people don’t know what’s actually inside their products. Scoop Whole Beauty was created to remove that uncertainty, offering makeup that is truly non-toxic, made with pure minerals, and safe to use long term.”Alongside its ingredient-led philosophy, Scoop Whole Beauty is also designed with longevity in mind. The brand operates on a closed-loop refill system, allowing customers to reuse their beautifully crafted bamboo compacts and palettes while replacing only the product inside.This reduces unnecessary waste while encouraging more intentional consumption, buying less, but buying better. All packaging is ethically made, FSC-certified, and compostable at the end of its life.The collection includes refillable mineral foundations, multi-use cake mascara and eyeliner, customisable palettes, and skin-supportive formulations that deliver professional performance without relying on harsh chemicals. All products are Australian-made, vegan, cruelty-free, 100% ethical, non-nano minerals, palm oil-free, zero waste, and created to meet the highest standards of purity. The brand has also been awarded the Diamond Award for Sustainability across its entire range, the highest recognition for sustainable practices.Scoop Whole Beauty has already earned industry recognition in Australia, including a She.com Award, and has built a loyal community drawn to its combination of non-toxic formulations, thoughtful design, and ease of use. Customer feedback consistently highlights the brand’s clean ingredient profiles, gentle performance, and the confidence that comes from knowing exactly what is and isn’t in their makeup.Viktoria Pilinko adds, “We believe beauty should feel good in every sense, how it looks, how it performs, and how it impacts your health and the environment. Scoop Whole Beauty is about removing the trade-offs people have come to accept.”Launched by the team behind Scoop Wholefoods Dubai, the brand brings its ethos of transparency and conscious consumption into beauty, prioritising ingredient integrity and refillable design over excess or trend-led launches.With its launch in the UAE, Scoop Whole Beauty offers a clear proposition for modern consumers: non-toxic, pure mineral makeup that is safe, beautiful, and designed to be used for years, not discarded after a season.For more information, visit www.scoopwholebeauty.ae or follow @scoopwholebeauty_ae on Instagram.Drive Link with Images: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1WPlp0EXmuCNJzQkyg2wd9p3eAUuRcSOO?usp=sharing (ENDS)PR Contact:Gemma L’AppannaFounder and CEO, L’Atelier ConsultingEmail: gemma@latelierco.comPhone: +971 555163914About Scoop Whole beautyScoop Whole Beauty launched by one of Australia’s most cherished family-run businesses, Scoop Wholefoods. Created through a dynamic partnership with Australia's most prestigious and multi award-winning natural cosmetic specialists, we present a groundbreaking solution to sustainable beauty - the first in the industry to offer a 100% closed-loop refilling system.Inspired by our dedicated customers' love for our wholesome bulk foods and eco-friendly personal care products. We're delighted to extend our commitment to sustainability into the realm of makeup and skincare.About Scoop WholefoodsScoop Wholefoods Dubai is a leading destination for organic, sustainable, and nutrient-rich foods, dedicated to promoting a healthier lifestyle through natural and ethically sourced products. Founded by Iryna Nestsiarovich and Viktoria Pilinko, the brand offers a carefully curated selection of wholefoods, superfoods and pantry essentials, free from artificial additives and preservatives. With a strong focus on wellness and sustainability, Scoop Wholefoods Dubai encourages mindful eating by providing bulk-buy options, plastic-free packaging and eco-friendly alternatives.From organic grains and activated nuts to gut-friendly fermented foods and natural beauty products, the store is a one-stop shop for health-conscious consumers seeking clean, high-quality ingredients. Located in the heart of Dubai, Scoop Wholefoods is committed to supporting the community with educational workshops, expert guidance and a holistic approach to nutrition.

