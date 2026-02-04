Natasha Rudatsenko, Founder of 4 Wellness Brands, Takes Kayan Stage to Uncover Emotional Wellness

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kayan Wellness Festival welcomes the Health Nag founder to its 2026 speaker line-up in Abu DhabiMaking waves across the UAE's wellness scene, serial entrepreneur and four-time founder Natasha Rudatsenkο is set to speak at the Kayan Wellness Festival on 7 February 2026. Fresh from her appearance at the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival, Natasha is quickly becoming one of the region's most sought-after voices on building wellness brands that work, and stay human while doing it.Taking place from 6–8 February at Fahid Island, Abu Dhabi, Kayan has rapidly established itself as the region's largest and most celebrated wellness gathering. The festival welcomed over 11,500 visitors in its debut year and is expecting 15,000+ attendees for this second edition. Proudly awarded Best Festival in the Middle East 2025, Kayan is noted for its global thought leaders, practitioners, and wellness seekers in attendance for three evolutionary days of movement and recalibration.Natasha will take the stage at the Longevity Hub on 7 February at 2:00 PM for “Practical Nags for Emotional Wellness,” a signature session of hers with a no-nonsense approach and actionable insights on building emotional resilience without burning out. It's classic Natasha – science-led, strategically sound, and refreshingly real.What makes Kayan stand out? With 40+ engaging speakers across the Mind Amphitheatre and Longevity Hub, 60+ transformative sessions spanning breathwork, sound healing, yoga, and somatic practices, plus 25+ live music performances, Kayan creates a sanctuary with ancient wisdom and modern science. The festival is presented by the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi in partnership with LINKVIVA, offering an experience that goes beyond quick fixes and dives into wellness habits that work.As CEO of Health Nag, a UAE-based functional health brand built on evidence-led, preventative wellness, Natasha brings a biochemist's precision and a founder's grit to everything she touches. Her ventures include DRYP, Muncherie (an organic food manufacturing company), and RAWR (a yoga and lifestyle studio), alongside multiple platforms spanning nutrition and longevity.Her philosophy? “Let's not make health boring.” In a world drowning in wellness noise, Natasha is modernizing and simplifying health, making it something you'd want to engage with rather than something that feels too scientific or out of reach.Natasha is available for interviews, features, or expert commentary before and during Kayan Wellness Festival. She can speak to the fundamentals of creating a wellness business that lasts, what scaling four brands teaches you about hard work, how trust becomes your growth engine, and the wellness trends to watch from 2026 into 2027.(ends)PR Contact:Gemma L’AppannaFounder and CEO, L’Atelier ConsultingEmail: gemma@latelierco.comPhone: +971 555163914About Health NagFounded by Natasha Rudatsenko, Health Nag is a Dubai-based wellness company built on the belief that true healing comes from balance. Born from Natasha’s own health journey overcoming chronic conditions through holistic practices, Health Nag has grown into a trusted source for supplements, education, and community-driven wellness experiences. The brand is dedicated to reshaping the culture of health in the region - creating solutions, experiences, and now its Inner Circle Brand Ambassador Programme, designed to empower individuals to lead and inspire from within the wellness community.

