Mobile Phone use by drivers down with new cameras

Release date: 15/04/25

The number of drivers caught using their mobile phones while driving has dropped by 86% at locations where new mobile phone detection cameras have been introduced.

When the cameras became operational in June 2024, around 1300 drivers per day were detected using mobile phones illegally while driving.

Over the three-month expiation grace period, where SAPOL sent letters to motorists detected using their mobile phones, the rate of detection fell by 74%, from 1300 drivers a day to around 350 drivers a day, by September 19, 2024, when the grace period ended.

In the six months since fines were introduced, 46,476 drivers have been penalised for using their phones behind the wheel.

After the first 6 months of fines being issued, the rate of detection has fallen further from the 350 per day to less than 200 per day, a fall of around 46%.

This reduction in use of mobile phones by drivers at these locations shows the success of the mobile phone detection cameras are acting as a deterrent to illegal phone use while driving.

In the past six months, the North-South Motorway at Regency Park recorded the most offences of the five high-risk locations:

12,645 were detected at North South Motorway, Regency Park,

11,828 at South Road, Torrensville,

9,482 at Southern Expressway, Darlington,

8,470 at Port Road, Hindmarsh and

4,051 at Port Wakefield Road, Gepps Cross.

The penalty for using your mobile phone behind the wheel is $556 plus a $102 Victims of Crime Levy and three demerit points.

Quotes

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

These figures show the success of the mobile phone detection cameras is driving down mobile phone use behind the wheel at these key locations.

However it's clear that there rate of use is still far too high and we have more work to do getting the message through to drivers to leave their phones alone while driving.

If you’re looking at your mobile phone, you’re essentially driving blind, and you’ll face the full force of the law.

Attributable to Superintendent Shane Johnson, Officer in Charge of SAPOL’s Traffic Services Branch

The large reduction in offending is a positive result for road safety in South Australia.

The downward trend shows that mobile phone detection cameras have made drivers stop and think about their mobile phone use.

The number of repeat offenders has been disappointing, and police continue to investigate these offences.

These drivers face a loss of licence and significant fines.