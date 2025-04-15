Measurabl Appoints Marta Patlan as SVP, People & Culture to Drive Talent Strategy Amidst Global Expansion

Strategic hire reinforces Measurabl’s commitment to building a world-class team to meet rising demand for investment-grade sustainability data

We’ve long believed that being customer-first starts with investing in our own team, especially as the market and policy landscape continues to evolve.” — Maureen Waters, President at Measurabl

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Measurabl, the world’s most widely adopted sustainability data platform for real estate, today announced the appointment of Marta Patlan as Senior Vice President, People & Culture. Patlan will lead Measurabl’s global people strategy, including employee experience, talent development, and organizational culture, as the company continues to expand to meet growing global demand for investment-grade sustainability data.

With over 20 years of experience in human capital leadership, Patlan has built and led high-performing, values-driven teams across the pharmaceutical, technology, and gaming sectors. Her expertise spans employee engagement, performance management, total rewards, internal communications, and diversity and inclusion. She has held senior roles at companies including Sportradar, Aristocrat, and Brightstar, where she launched initiatives that significantly reduced attrition, increased internal mobility, and led measurable improvements in representation and employee engagement.

Patlan’s appointment marks the latest in a series of strategic leadership hires as Measurabl continues to scale globally. Earlier this year, the company announced Aislinn McCarry as Director of EMEA Sales, strengthening its international presence and deepening customer relationships across Europe and beyond.

“I am honored to join Measurabl at this exciting moment in its growth,” said Marta Patlan, SVP of People & Culture, Measurabl. “What drew me to Measurabl was where they are in their transformational journey. The team is driven by purpose and committed to shaping a sustainable, profitable future for real estate. I am excited to build upon the company’s strong foundation and further improve an environment where every employee feels connected, supported, and empowered, because when people thrive, the business thrives.”

Patlan’s approach reflects her deep understanding of how a strong, values-driven culture drives tangible business outcomes—especially in dynamic industries navigating an evolving market and policy landscape. As SVP, People & Culture, she’ll ensure the company remains a premier workplace as it continues to grow globally.

“Marta’s proven ability to strengthen internal culture and employee experience directly translates to enhanced customer outcomes,” said Maureen Waters, President of Measurabl. “We’ve long believed that being customer-first starts with investing in our own team, especially as the market and policy landscape continues to evolve. We are confident Marta will be instrumental in strengthening Measurabl as a best-in-class workplace that drives real value for the industry worldwide.”

With Patlan at the helm of People & Culture, Measurabl is poised to continue delivering innovative sustainability solutions while remaining a best-in-class workplace for top talent worldwide.



About Measurabl

Measurabl is the world’s most widely adopted sustainability data management platform for real estate, empowering over 1,000 organizations across 100 countries—representing more than $3 trillion in assets under management—to measure, manage, and objectively report on performance. With more than 20 billion square feet of real estate under management, Measurabl delivers innovative technology solutions that help customers streamline reporting, reduce environmental impact, and achieve measurable financial results. Learn more at www.measurabl.com.



