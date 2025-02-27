Measurabl Appoints Aislinn McCarry as Director of EMEA, Strengthening European Growth

Aislinn McCarry, Head of EMEA at Measurabl

Measurabl expands its UK and European team with key hires to support the rising demand for investment-grade sustainability data in real estate across Europe.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Measurabl, the world’s leading sustainability data management platform for real estate, is expanding its European leadership team to meet increased demand for investment-grade sustainability data solutions in the region. Based in London UK, Aislinn McCarry has been appointed as Measurabl’s Director of EMEA.

McCarry brings over 15 years of experience across Europe, North America, and APAC, where she has worked with global institutional investors, fund managers, real estate owners and property managers to optimise ESG performance and navigate evolving regulations.

In her previous role as Director of Solutions Consulting at EVORA Global, she led the development of data-driven ESG solutions to help real estate firms drive value in their portfolios through sustainability strategies, with a focus on voluntary and mandatory performance reporting to the various EU/UK standards. Prior to that, McCarry was a Partner at Brightly Software (formerly Energy Profiles Limited) in Vancouver, Canada. There she led the sustainability strategies for a number of large pension funds, with a core focus on energy performance management and decarbonisation, combined with the development of software tools to support data analytics and decision making for capital deployment.

Fluent in English, French, and German, McCarry combines deep technical expertise with a global perspective, equipping her to guide Measurabl’s customers through an increasingly complex ESG landscape.

“With one of the most comprehensive global datasets, Measurabl is uniquely positioned to help real estate stakeholders make data-driven decisions at every level, from assets to global portfolios,” said McCarry. “Evolving and ever expanding EU regulations, such as CSRD and SFDR, demand a single source of truth for sustainability data—one that is trusted, validated, and easily accessible for portfolio teams and stakeholders; that is exactly what Measurabl offers.”

McCarry’s appointment comes as Measurabl scales to meet the growing demand for sustainability data solutions in real estate. The company now serves over 1,000 customers across 93 countries, covering 18 billion square feet globally, including 13,000 buildings and 186 million square meters across 34 European markets. In 2024, Measurabl launched its Navigate, a powerful tool guiding companies to net zero while optimising capital investments. It streamlines data, reporting, and disclosure, while its Decarb module drives real impact through strategic project planning, financial analysis, and CRREM integration, at both property and portfolio levels.

“As reporting shifts from compliance-driven to a core financial strategy, real estate leaders need a platform that can deliver global, reliable, and standardised data to stay ahead,” said Edward Allen, Chief Revenue Officer at Measurabl. “We are delighted to have someone as extremely talented as Aislinn join our team. Her deep expertise in sustainability and technology, along with her experience working with major investors and property owners, makes her an invaluable addition. She adds further strength to our European presence and will play a vital role in ensuring our customers have the tools they need to navigate a rapidly evolving landscape.”

As part of its continued investment in local market expertise, the company has appointed Austeja Subaciute as Senior Manager, Go-To-Market Strategy. Previously with BuildingMinds, she brings extensive experience in market expansion, digital transformation, and customer experience strategy across industries and global markets. She will lead Measurabl’s go-to-market strategy, driving growth in EMEA and worldwide by aligning product development with commercial strategy and leveraging data-driven insights to strengthen the company’s market presence.

Additionally, London-based Chartered Surveyor Darren Hill, has joined the team from leading proptech HqO focussing on UK/EU expansion. Having held key roles at JLL & CBRE Darren brings 15 years of experience in commercial real estate having transacted multi-million dollar deals across Europe. Darren has worked with some of the largest asset owners and occupiers across the region with a deep understanding of asset value creation and modern workplace strategies.

Measurabl continues to strengthen its industry partnerships across Europe, with collaborations including FTSE Russell, CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield, and Susteco, and will soon announce new customer expansions in the industrial and student housing sectors in Europe—including the company’s largest deal to date, reinforcing its commitment to providing sustainability solutions across diverse global asset classes.

About Measurabl

Measurabl is the world's most widely adopted ESG data management platform for real estate, empowering more than 1,000 organisations across 93 countries to measure, manage, and report on sustainability performance. With over 18 billion square feet of real estate under management, Measurabl provides innovative solutions that help customers reduce their environmental impact, enhance ESG reporting, and achieve their sustainability objectives.

For more information on Measurabl’s European expansion or to connect with the team at upcoming events, please contact sales@measurabl.com or visit www.measurabl.com

