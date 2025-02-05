SmartWorkPlus rebrands to beespace, providing clear insights for smarter spaces

beespace, formerly SmartWorkPlus, has unveiled a rebranding initiative, marking a key milestone in the company's evolution.

BELFAST, UNITED KINGDOM, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 2017, SmartWorkPlus has been dedicated to helping facility managers create more efficient spaces by closing the data gap. Now known as beespace, the vision stays the same. The new name, visual identity and brand have been developed to better align with their values of clarity, honesty and simplicity.

Its platform and sensors allow heating, cooling, servicing and maintenance to be managed efficiently in buildings of any size, even if they are across disparate sites. beespace is already transforming spaces for some of the largest universities and transport providers in the UK and Ireland, including Translink, Imperial College London, Kingston University, TU Dublin and Queens University Belfast.

A lack of data has a direct impact on waste in the built environment. beespace is tackling this head on, to provide space, facility and sustainability managers with real-time, auditable data, to efficiently manage a portfolio of buildings. In turn, positively impacting carbon, energy and waste reduction to ensure that every square foot counts.

The rebrand and purpose-led focus will see beespace enable even more buildings across the UK and Ireland to be managed with certainty, and benefit from enhanced sustainability and efficiency. New and existing customers will be provided with the same expert service and technology, built by a team with decades of experience in facilities and space management. The new brand better aligns with beespace’s values of simplicity, clarity and transparency, and marks a key step in the company's development.

Alan Whitley, Managing Director of beespace, said, ‘Since the company was launched in 2017, we’ve been dedicated to closing the data gap in facilities management and providing the insights to manage spaces with efficiency and certainty. We’re excited to launch this rebrand, to better communicate our mission to simplify and efficiently manage space to customers old and new.’

About beespace:

beespace is a plug-and-play sensor and dashboard solution that supports space management with real-time, auditable data to make decisions about how to use and manage space wisely. By providing in-depth and easy-to-understand data, beespace equips the built world with the information needed to improve cost efficiency and sustainability.

