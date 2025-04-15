Lucia Magnani Health Clinic Earns Two Major 2025 Wellness Awards

Lucia Magnani

MILAN, MILAN, ITALY, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lucia Magnani Health Clinic has been awarded Best Medical SPA 2025 at the Italian SPA Awards 2025 and listed among the most iconic SPAs of 2025 by the prestigious international guide Condé Nast Johansens Luxury Spas 2025.

Held during the Borsa Internazionale del Turismo at Fiera Milano Rho, the Italian SPA Awards 2025 is the first Italian award dedicated to recognizing excellence, quality, customer satisfaction and – as of this year – sustainability in the growing wellness and health tourism sector. In the Medical SPA category, the Lucia Magnani Health Clinic was named Best Medical SPA 2025. This recognition highlights an institution at the forefront of promoting longevity and health through a scientific method: the Long Life Formula®, developed over thirteen years ago.

Now in its 16th edition, the award is based on evaluations from tourism professionals, visitors to the BIT, and regular SPA-goers, gathered through an analysis of votes and comments on major national and international social media and booking platforms.

Located in Castrocaro Terme, within the complex that also includes the historic thermal baths and the Art Déco-style Grand Hotel, the Lucia Magnani Health Clinic is a unique facility that combines predictive medicine, advanced diagnostics, personalized health programs, thermal treatments and psychophysical wellness protocols in a setting rich in history, nature, beauty, and innovation.

The award was granted by an independent jury composed of real guests of the participating facilities — a decision that gives the recognition genuine value, rooted in direct experience rather than marketing strategies.

Lucia Magnani Health Clinic among the most iconic SPAs of 2025 according to Condé Nast Johansens

The prestigious international guide Condé Nast Johansens Luxury Spas 2025 has included the Lucia Magnani Health Clinic among the most iconic SPAs of the year, recognizing the uniqueness of its method and its integrated approach to wellness, prevention, and scientific medicine.

The guide describes the Lucia Magnani Health Clinic as a center that represents a new approach to wellness, grounded in science and preventive medicine. A description that perfectly captures the essence of the Long Life Formula® project.

Published worldwide in both print and digital formats, the guide is a benchmark for discerning travelers, industry professionals, and hospitality experts, offering a carefully curated selection of authentic and transformative experiences.

With this latest achievement, Lucia Magnani reaffirms her international standing in combining research, medicine and wellness, further strengthening her authority in the field of longevity.

