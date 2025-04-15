Tomás Elías González Benítez launches 'Dualidad': black and white interiors inspired by feng shui philosophy

Tomás Elías González Benítez launches his “Dualidad”

Designer Tomás Elías González Benítez presents his first conceptual collection that fuses energy and aesthetics through a contemporary vision of feng shui.

The energy of a space isn't improvised. It's designed. And it must respect the natural rhythm of those who inhabit it,” — Tomás Elías González Benítez

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tomás Elías González Benítez , renowned interior designer based in Caracas, has presented “Dualidad”, an innovative collection that represents the perfect balance between black and white, inspired by the principles of feng shui.This launch coincides with a key moment in his career: his imminent creative residency in China, the birthplace of this ancient philosophy.According to a study by the Global Wellness Institute, 78% of people say they feel more productive and calm in harmonious spaces.With “Duality,” Tomás responds to this growing demand, creating interiors that promote emotional and energetic well-being.“The energy of a space isn't improvised. It's designed. And it must respect the natural rhythm of those who inhabit it,” says Tomás Elías González Benítez.Tomás Elías González Benítez fuses Eastern philosophy and modern designThe collection includes five unique spaces — both residential and corporate —that stand out for their minimalist language, noble materials, and a visual composition marked by the contrast between black and white.Every detail, from the placement of the furniture to the choice of textiles, responds to an energetic approach that seeks balance between openness and containment.“Dualidad” isn't just a collection. It's a statement of principles: design should heal, inspire, and connect ,” explains Tomás González Benítez.This project also opens the door to her next big step: a year of training and creation in China, where she plans to study in specialized feng shui centers, collaborate with artisans and develop a design line based on Eastern tradition.Tomás Elías González Benítez anticipates his international development from CaracasUnlike more commercial proposals that follow fleeting trends, the work of Tomás Elías González Benítez focuses on coherence, depth and intention.With “Duality,” the designer seeks not only to decorate, but to transform the way we live and feel our spaces.This new stage marks the beginning of a creative movement with international projection.His residency in China promises to consolidate his authority as a benchmark in energy design and expand his influence in European and Asian markets.Note to editors:Tomás Elías González Benítez is an interior designer with more than 15 years of experience, specializing in harmonizing spaces from an energetic and aesthetic perspective.His distinctive style, centered on black and white chromatic duality and feng shui principles, has positioned him as a leading figure in Venezuela and Latin America.He is currently preparing for a creative residency in China, which will enhance his upcoming international projects.

