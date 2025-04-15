Westminster Barracks / Criminal DLS and DUI #4

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B1002517

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Kelly-Jacobs

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: 04/14/2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Putney Road, Brattleboro

VIOLATION: DUI #4, Driving with Suspended License - Criminal

ACCUSED: Mark Kriskov

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks initiated a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Subsequent investigation revealed the operator, Mark Kriskov, 63, was operating on a criminally suspended license due to previous DUI convictions and was also currently under the influence of alcohol while operating his vehicle. Kriskov was arrested and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. He was later lodged on $5,000 bail at Southern State Correctional Facility. He will appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 04/15/2025 at 12:30 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/15/25 at 12:30pm

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: Not Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Andrew Kelly-Jacobs

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, Vermont 05346

Tel: (802) 722-4600

Andrew.Kelly-Jacobs@vermont.gov