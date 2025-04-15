Westminster Barracks / Criminal DLS and DUI #4
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B1002517
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Kelly-Jacobs
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: 04/14/2025
INCIDENT LOCATION: Putney Road, Brattleboro
VIOLATION: DUI #4, Driving with Suspended License - Criminal
ACCUSED: Mark Kriskov
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks initiated a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Subsequent investigation revealed the operator, Mark Kriskov, 63, was operating on a criminally suspended license due to previous DUI convictions and was also currently under the influence of alcohol while operating his vehicle. Kriskov was arrested and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. He was later lodged on $5,000 bail at Southern State Correctional Facility. He will appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 04/15/2025 at 12:30 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/15/25 at 12:30pm
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: Not Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Andrew Kelly-Jacobs
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, Vermont 05346
Tel: (802) 722-4600
Andrew.Kelly-Jacobs@vermont.gov
