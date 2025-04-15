Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,335 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,148 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / Criminal DLS and DUI #4

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B1002517

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Trooper Andrew Kelly-Jacobs                          

STATION:  Westminster Barracks                     

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 04/14/2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Putney Road, Brattleboro

VIOLATION: DUI #4, Driving with Suspended License - Criminal

 

ACCUSED: Mark Kriskov                                               

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks initiated a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation.  Subsequent investigation revealed the operator, Mark Kriskov, 63, was operating on a criminally suspended license due to previous DUI convictions and was also currently under the influence of alcohol while operating his vehicle.  Kriskov was arrested and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing.  He was later lodged on $5,000 bail at Southern State Correctional Facility.  He will appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 04/15/2025 at 12:30 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/15/25 at 12:30pm            

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF    

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: Not Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Andrew Kelly-Jacobs

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, Vermont 05346

Tel: (802) 722-4600

Andrew.Kelly-Jacobs@vermont.gov

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / Criminal DLS and DUI #4

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more