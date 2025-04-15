Romex and Farmforce Expand Strategic Partnership to Strengthen Traceability in Cocoa and Coffee Supply Chains

The Farmforce and Romex teams meet in Lima to strengthen their partnership and advance traceability efforts in Peru’s cocoa and coffee supply chains. Farmforce logo Romex logo

Romex and Farmforce are scaling traceability in Peru’s cocoa and coffee supply chains—empowering farmers and ensuring EUDR compliance.

With Farmforce, we’ve been able to digitize and standardize traceability processes at origin, providing a new level of transparency to our customers,” said Pedro Burga Jacobi, Senior Trader at Romex.” — Pedro Burga Jacobi, Senior Trader at Romex

OSLO, NORWAY, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Farmforce , a global leader in first-mile traceability solutions, is proud to announce the expansion of its partnership with Romex , one of Peru’s leading exporters of cocoa and coffee. Building on a successful deployment in the San Martín region—where Farmforce technology supports 500 large-scale direct farmers—the collaboration is now growing to include two new cocoa regions—Cajamarca Jaén and Chanchamayo—as well as Romex’s coffee supply chain.Romex’s current sourcing model in San Martín is unique in that the company buys directly from farmers, bypassing traditional cooperative channels. This direct relationship allows for higher visibility, data quality, and operational efficiency.Romex has been leveraging Farmforce’s platform to manage farmer and field data, conduct mapping, and provide EUDR-compliant traceability to international clients such as General Cocoa/Sucden, Hershey’s, and Nestlé. This work is central to Romex’s responsible sourcing program and long-term sustainability commitments.“With Farmforce, we’ve been able to digitize and standardize traceability processes at origin, providing a new level of transparency to our customers,” said Pedro Burga Jacobi, Senior Trader at Romex. “This isn’t just about meeting compliance—building trust and showing leadership in sustainable sourcing.”“Romex is setting the bar for how origin-level data can drive responsible sourcing in practice,” added Rodney Muriuki, Global Sales Director at Farmforce. “Their work proves that digital traceability is achievable and scalable across regions and commodities.”In the next phase of the partnership, Farmforce and Romex will scale the solution to cover all certified and uncertified producers, including direct and indirect suppliers such as cooperatives. The expanded program will reach 10,000 to 15,000 farmers across cocoa and coffee supply chains.

