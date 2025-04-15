VSP- Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI Crash
VSP News Release-DUI crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B3001554
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER CHAD JOHNSON
STATION: VSP Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 04/14/25 at 1914 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vt Route 9, Searsburg, VT
VIOLATION: DUI – Criminal Refusal
ACCUSED: Marcus Persons
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Hampshire
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash along Vt Route 9 in Searsburg, VT. Upon arrival, Troopers identified the operator as Marcus Persons age 32. Following investigation, Marcus was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was processed at the State Police Shaftsbury Barracks and subsequently taken to SSCF. Marcus is to appear before the Bennington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on May 05 , 2025 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: May 05, 2025, at 0830 hours
COURT: Bennington County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
