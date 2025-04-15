Submit Release
VSP- Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI Crash

VSP News Release-DUI crash

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B3001554

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER CHAD JOHNSON                         

STATION: VSP Shaftsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 04/14/25 at 1914 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vt Route 9, Searsburg, VT

VIOLATION: DUI – Criminal Refusal

 

ACCUSED: Marcus Persons                                          

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Hampshire  

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash along Vt Route 9 in Searsburg, VT. Upon arrival, Troopers identified the operator as Marcus Persons age 32. Following investigation, Marcus was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was processed at the State Police Shaftsbury Barracks and subsequently taken to SSCF. Marcus is to appear before the Bennington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on May 05 , 2025 at 0830 hours.

 

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: May 05, 2025, at 0830 hours        

COURT: Bennington County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

