FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES ROMANTIC COMEDY “DREAMING OF YOU”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the romantic comedy feature DREAMING OF YOU, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting April 15, 2025

Honorable Mention Recipient of the ‘Dances With Films’ Grand Jury Prize Sets Digital Debut for North American VOD Platforms and DVD on April 15, 2025

DREAMING OF YOU is a film all about connections and communication. We handle very serious topics in some of the most playful ways possible. I'm very proud of that.” — Filmmaker Jack Mcafferty

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, proudly announces the release of the romantic comedy feature DREAMING OF YOU, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting April 15, 2025. DREAMING OF YOU received an Honorable Mention for the Grand Jury Prize for Narrative Feature at the 2024 Dances With Films festival.

DREAMING OF YOU tells the story of Miles Puck, a struggling young man yearning for connection, who attends a sleep study only to meet the girl of his dreams, Ren Helena. Unfortunately, during the same study, Miles is also diagnosed with anxiety driven night terrors. Now, his stress levels are skyrocketing as he manages his new relationship, a dead-end job, and bad dreams plagued by vicious polar bears, haunted hellscapes and other wild manifestations of his real-life fears. At least he has a friendly teddy bear, Kip Van Winkle, appearing in his dreams to help guide him through these nightmares. The film combines live action and various animation set pieces to bring dreams to life in this heartwarming and relatable tale. Pizzazz aplenty!

Written and directed by Jack McCafferty, DREAMING OF YOU was produced by Bridgett Greenberg and Jack McCafferty. The featured cast includes McCafferty (‘Miles Puck/Kip Van Winkle’), Lauren LaVera (‘Ren Helena’), Ian Ross (‘Carter Bottom/Facebrook’), Jake Westphal as (‘Leo Oberon/Uncle Tony’), Katie Marovitch (‘Vanya/Shark’), Liz Priestly (‘Nurse’), and Kevin Giles (‘Shadow Demon’).

“DREAMING OF YOU is a film all about connections and communication. It can be hard for some people to find the courage to open up,” said filmmaker Jack Mcafferty. “We used dreams to explore how someone's fears can manifest in one's mind to impede that needed communication. We took inspiration from my own history of night terrors and anxiety and twisted them to tell a story full of fun jokes poking fun at the things that keep us up at night. We handle very serious topics in some of the most playful ways possible. I'm very proud of that.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire DREAMING OF YOU directly with the filmmakers.

DREAMING OF YOU trailer (YouTube): www.youtube.com/watch?v=qYnU8lQIQ4M

DREAMING OF YOU website: www.rinkydinkkitchensinkproductions.com

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv

Official FDM Trailer - DREAMING OF YOU (2025)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.