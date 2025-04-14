Senate Bill 634 Printer's Number 639
PENNSYLVANIA, April 14 - (2) Chapter 33 (relating to arson, criminal mischief and
other property destruction), except for section 3307
(relating to institutional vandalism).
(3) Section 3503 (relating to criminal trespass).
(b) Grading.--An offense under this section shall be
classified as a misdemeanor of the third degree if the other
offense is classified as a summary offense. If the other offense
is not classified as a summary offense, an offense under this
section shall be classified one degree higher in the
classification specified under section 106 (relating to classes
of offenses) than the classification of the other offense.
(c) Sentencing enhancement.--The Pennsylvania Commission on
Sentencing, in accordance with 42 Pa.C.S. § 2154 (relating to
adoption of guidelines for sentencing), shall provide for a
sentencing enhancement for courts to consider in cases involving
hate crimes against law enforcement officers or first
responders.
(d) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following
words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this
subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:
"First responder." A firefighter or emergency medical
services personnel.
"Law enforcement officer." The term shall have the same
meaning as the term "peace officer" is given under section 501
(relating to definitions).
"Malicious intent." The intent to commit an act, the
commission of which is a necessary element of an offense
referred to under subsection (a), motivated by hatred toward the
actual or perceived employment as a law enforcement officer or
first responder.
20250SB0634PN0639 - 2 -
