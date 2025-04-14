Senate Bill 640 Printer's Number 646
event ticket, lodging platform or food delivery platform that
does not clearly and conspicuously display the total price at
the point in the shopping experience when the consumer is first
shown the product or service, including each mandatory fee or
charge that does not vary by consumer choice, or that does not
clearly or conspicuously display each mandatory fee or charge
associated with the sale of the product or service prior to
purchase, except for taxes imposed by a government entity. As
used in this subclause:
(A) "Accommodations booking platform" means a business that
operates or provides an Internet website, software application
for a mobile device or other digital platform for the purpose of
searching for hotel rooms and homestays for consumers to
purchase.
(B) "Food delivery platform" means a business that operates
or provides an Internet website, software application for a
mobile device or other digital platform for the purpose of
facilitating the delivery of food and beverages to consumers.
The term shall not include direct delivery from a retail food
establishment or retail food facility as those terms are defined
in 3 Pa.C.S. § 5702 (relating to definitions).
(C) "Homestay platform" means a business that operates or
provides an Internet website software application for a mobile
device or other digital platform on which, in exchange for a fee
or other charge, an owner or lessee of a residential unit or a
room or space in a residential unit may advertise and conduct a
transaction for the rental of the unit or room or space for the
purposes of temporary lodging.
(D) "Hotel platform" means a hotel as defined in section 209
of the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the "Tax
