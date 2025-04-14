Senate Bill 640 Printer's Number 646

PENNSYLVANIA, April 14 - event ticket, lodging platform or food delivery platform that

does not clearly and conspicuously display the total price at

the point in the shopping experience when the consumer is first

shown the product or service, including each mandatory fee or

charge that does not vary by consumer choice, or that does not

clearly or conspicuously display each mandatory fee or charge

associated with the sale of the product or service prior to

purchase, except for taxes imposed by a government entity. As

used in this subclause:

(A) "Accommodations booking platform" means a business that

operates or provides an Internet website, software application

for a mobile device or other digital platform for the purpose of

searching for hotel rooms and homestays for consumers to

purchase.

(B) "Food delivery platform" means a business that operates

or provides an Internet website, software application for a

mobile device or other digital platform for the purpose of

facilitating the delivery of food and beverages to consumers.

The term shall not include direct delivery from a retail food

establishment or retail food facility as those terms are defined

in 3 Pa.C.S. § 5702 (relating to definitions).

(C) "Homestay platform" means a business that operates or

provides an Internet website software application for a mobile

device or other digital platform on which, in exchange for a fee

or other charge, an owner or lessee of a residential unit or a

room or space in a residential unit may advertise and conduct a

transaction for the rental of the unit or room or space for the

purposes of temporary lodging.

(D) "Hotel platform" means a hotel as defined in section 209

of the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the "Tax

