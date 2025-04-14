Senate Bill 639 Printer's Number 650
PENNSYLVANIA, April 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 650
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
639
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY ARGALL AND GEBHARD, APRIL 14, 2025
REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
APRIL 14, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 15 (Corporations and Unincorporated Associations)
of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in corporate
powers, duties and safeguards, further providing for
additional powers of certain public utility corporations.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1511 of Title 15 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:
§ 1511. Additional powers of certain public utility
corporations.
* * *
(b.1) Single customer or prospective customer.--The powers
conferred by subsection (a) may be exercised to condemn property
necessary to provide service to a single customer or prospective
customer of a public utility or railroad if the service provided
is consistent with one or more of the principal purposes
specified in subsection (a).
* * *
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
