Senate Bill 639 Printer's Number 650

PENNSYLVANIA, April 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 650

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

639

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY ARGALL AND GEBHARD, APRIL 14, 2025

REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

APRIL 14, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 15 (Corporations and Unincorporated Associations)

of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in corporate

powers, duties and safeguards, further providing for

additional powers of certain public utility corporations.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1511 of Title 15 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:

§ 1511. Additional powers of certain public utility

corporations.

* * *

(b.1) Single customer or prospective customer.--The powers

conferred by subsection (a) may be exercised to condemn property

necessary to provide service to a single customer or prospective

customer of a public utility or railroad if the service provided

is consistent with one or more of the principal purposes

specified in subsection (a).

* * *

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

