Goodguys 15th LMC Truck Spring Lone Star Nationals presented by Old Air Products Takes Over Texas Motor Speedway

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association is making sure to live up to maxim “Everything is Bigger in Texas” as they bring their 15th LMC Truck Spring Lone Star Nationals presented by Old Air Products event to Texas Motor Speedway, April 25 and 26. Thousands of Cool Cars, Cool People and Good Times will be had especially when you add in the massive Pate Swap Meet running Thursday-Saturday.Goodguys has teamed up with the historic Pate Swap Meet so enthusiasts get to take in both awesome events in one weekend! The Pate Swap Meet, an absolute massive collection of vintage and collectible automotive parts for sale, features over 10,000 swap meet spaces. The Swap Meet is free to attend takes place right outside the Speedway April 24-26.The fun and excitement of the Goodguys event takes place Friday and Saturday on the infield of Texas Motor Speedway with thousands of classic cars on display. Participants get a once in a lifetime opportunity to drive their classic on the Speedway Friday evening plus there is the exciting Goodguys Autocross racing to watch as drivers carve through corners to qualify for Saturday afternoon’s Speedtech Performance “Lone Star Shootout”.The Goodguys Family Fun Zone provides free games for the kids to enjoy, including the model car Make and Take program presented by Auto World while parents get to shop through the best performance and restoration companies in the country. You also get to experience the pounding fury of vintage dragsters revving up their supercharged engines during the Nitro Thunderfest exhibition and Lone Star Drift will put on a sideways sliding, tire squealing drifting show.The weekend of motorsports action culminates Saturday afternoon with live music and a parade of award winning vehicles leading with the Finalists for the Goodguys “Top 12” Awards including Muscle Car, Custom, Truck Late and Early, and Custom Rod. There is also the Builders Choice Top Ten awards picked by both Jason Hill of Hill’s Hot Rods and KC Mathieu of KC’s Paint Shop along with over 70 other special awards.The Goodguys 15th LMC Truck Spring Lone Star Nationals presented by Old Air Products is going to be two days packed with automotive fun and excitement you don’t want to miss! For more event information or to purchase tickets or register a vehicle: www.good-guys.com/slsn WHAT: Goodguys 15th LMC Truck Spring Lone Star Nationals presented by Old Air ProductsWHERE: Texas Motor Speedway, 3545 Lone Star Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76177WHEN: Goodguys: April 25 & 26: Friday 8am - 5pm, Saturday 8am – 6pmPate Swap Meet: April 24-26, 8am – 5pmTICKET INFO: Go to www.good-guys.com/slsn , Purchase at the gate or online.Pate Swap Meet is free to attend with more info available at: www.pateswapmeet.com MEDIA INFORMATION: Media Requests and Photo Assets

