Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Soul Country Weekend Brings the Heat to Memphis

Iconic “Greatest Show on Dirt,” Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, took over Memphis for its 41st annual celebration, as part of the Soul Country Rodeo Weekend.

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Memphis was alive with the spirit of the West this past weekend as the iconic “Greatest Show on Dirt,” the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo (BPIR), took over the city for its 41st annual celebration, as part of the Soul Country Rodeo Weekend. The weekend event paid tribute to Black Western heritage with a powerful blend of thrilling rodeo action and soulful country music.

The festivities kicked off on Friday, April 11th with the “Rodeo for Kidz Sake” at 10:00 AM. More than 4,000 students and educators from Memphis Unified School Districts participated, learning about the legacy of Black cowboys and cowgirls in shaping American history. Sponsored by the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Foundation (BPIRF), the youth rodeo introduced a new generation to the powerful heritage of Black equestrianism. The Rodeo for Kidz Sake results are as follows:

RFKS SHOW WINNERS (April 11, 2025 – Memphis, TN)

LADIES BREAKAWAY Denim Goff – 3.20 sec A lightning-fast loop and sharp release earned Denim the top spot with an impressive time.

STEER WRESTLING Tory Johnson – 6.20 sec Tory showcased grit and strength with a clean, controlled takedown.

CALF ROPING Davon King – 8.73 sec Quick hands and precision roping gave Davon the edge in this tight competition.

LADIES STEER UNDECORATING Jasmine Goodman – 2.22 sec Jasmine made it look easy with perfect timing and grace under pressure.

LADIES BARREL RACING Denim Goff – 15.754 sec Denim blazed through the barrels with speed and flawless turns for another win.

RANCH BRONC Lamarr Hankins – 73 pts Lamarr showed control and balance in a tough ride, scoring high with the judges.

BULL RIDING Anthony Smith Jr – 82 pts Anthony delivered a powerful, crowd-pleasing ride that held strong for 8 seconds.

JUNIOR BREAKAWAY Harrel Williams Jr. – 3.13 sec Harrel roped like a pro, nailing one of the fastest times of the night.

JUNIOR BARREL RACING Kinley Adair – 17.583 sec Kinley’s steady speed and tight turns secured her the top spot.

PEEWEE BARREL RACING Kalli Poole – 19.810 sec Kalli showed heart and hustle in this exciting youth division win.

JR TIEDOWN Trayson Graves – 22.67 sec Trayson powered through with determination and a clean tie.

TEAM ROPING Jaylyin Minor / Byron Kindle – 6.51 sec This duo showed seamless teamwork and fast ropes for a standout performance.

On Friday evening, the Soul Country Music Star (SCMS) Memphis Regional Showcase brought the house down at the AgriCenter International Amphitheater. The event, hosted by Randy Savvy of the Compton Cowboys, featured a special performance by 2024 SCMS winner Kirk Jay, setting the tone for a night of unforgettable talent and soulful country vibes.

Four outstanding competitors took the stage, each vying for the coveted title of Memphis Soul Country Music Star; Gregory Williams, Katrice Field, Chris Linton and Jay Freeman. After an electric evening of performances, Katrice Field emerged victorious, earning her spot in the SCMS National Finals in Hollywood this November. There, she will compete for $10,000 in cash and prizes and the chance to become the next big name in Soul Country music.

The SCMS talent search is far from over. The next stop is Fort Worth, Texas, on June 13th, where the journey continues in search of the next star to light up the Soul Country stage.

On Saturday, April 12, the energy shifted back to the AgriCenter International Arena, where the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo (BPIR) delivered two sold-out performances at 1:30 PM and 7:30 PM. Rodeo fans were treated to jaw-dropping competition, edge-of-your-seat action, and a celebration of culture and legacy like no other.

In true BPIR fashion, the crowd didn’t just watch—they participated. During the high-energy "Boots in the Dirt" moment, set to the rhythm of the hit song "Boots on the Ground," the entire arena came alive. Fans clacked their boots, hit the dirt dancing, and brought the spirit of the rodeo to life—celebrating with every stomp and step.

During Saturday’s 7:30 PM performance, the BPIR Foundation ceremoniously recognized four of its 2025 Crown Royal Hats Off Grant recipients which included: Breanna Meyer, Azja Bryant, and Dennis Chachere each receiving $20,000 and Kanesha Jackson receiving $10,000.

In addition, the foundation through the generous support of CoBank award a $1,500 Memphis Regional BPIRF Scholarship. It was awarded to Morgan Houston, a dedicated student at Mississippi State University majoring in Animal & Dairy Science with a Pre-Veterinary concentration. The cowboys and cowgirls did not disappoint, showing off their skills.

MAIN SHOW WINNERS (April 12, 2025 – Memphis, TN)

RANCH BRONC Damon Hopkins – 72 pts Damon rode with grit and style, earning high marks from the judges.

LADIES BREAKAWAY Denim Goff – 2.79 sec Denim returned with an even faster time, roping with elite precision.

STEER WRESTLING Jaylyin Minor – 5.19 sec Jaylyin executed a textbook bulldogging run—fast, strong, and smooth.

JUNIOR BREAKAWAY Harrel Williams Jr. – 3.21 sec Harrel repeated his dominance with another fast and flawless run.

CALF ROPING JB Collins IV – 8.06 sec JB roped clean and quick, showing off seasoned technique.

LADIES STEER UNDECORATING Lynike Graves – 1.92 sec Lynike stole the show with a nearly perfect, lightning-quick dismount and pull.

LADIES BARREL RACING Kanesha Jackson – 15.871 sec Kanesha raced the clock with bold turns and strong momentum.

JUNIOR BARREL RACING Kinley Adair – 16.446 sec Kinley tightened her run from the day before for a new winning time.

PEEWEE BARREL RACING Rylen Wilburd – 20.351 sec Rylen showed confidence and great control in this crowd-favorite ride.

BULL RIDING Au’vion Horton – 77 pts Au’vion held his own against a fierce bull for a strong, thrilling ride.

JR TIEDOWN Cayden Johnson – 10.40 sec Cayden delivered a fast, clean performance that wowed the judges.

TEAM ROPING Jeremy Johnson / Brother Loud – 6.07 sec This pair worked in perfect sync to rope fast and clean, sealing their win.

RELAY RACE Rough/Easy – 43.529 sec With quick transitions and steady riding, this team claimed victory in thrilling fashion.

The Soul Country Weekend reflected thrilling rides to heartfelt community connection, the Memphis rodeo was a full-circle celebration of Black cowboy and cowgirl excellence.

About the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo - Founded in 1984 by Lu Vason, the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo is the longest-running African American touring rodeo in the country. It was established to honor legendary cowboy Bill Pickett and to spotlight the often-overlooked contributions of Black cowboys and cowgirls. Now led by Valeria Howard Cunningham, BPIR continues to preserve, promote, and expand Black Western traditions.

About Soul Country Music™ Star - Now in its second season, Soul Country Music™ Star is a groundbreaking competition produced by Wade & Associates Group in association with the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo. With a focus on Black country music artists, SCMS celebrates the rich blend of country and soul while giving rising artists the opportunity to shine on a national stage. Winners from each region compete for $10,000 and national exposure in Hollywood.

About the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Foundation - BPIRF is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to education, community enrichment, and cultural preservation. Since 1987, the foundation has awarded scholarships, facilitated educational programs, and expanded access to health and wellness initiatives in underserved communities across the United States.

About Crown Royal Crown Royal Canadian Whisky - The number-one selling Canadian whisky brand in the world and has a tradition as long and distinctive as its taste. Specially blended to commemorate a grand tour of Canada made by King George VI and Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain in 1939, Crown Royal's smooth, elegant flavor and gift-worthy presentation reflect its regal origins – it is considered the epitome of Canadian whisky. For more information, visit crownroyal.com. Crown Royal encourages all consumers to please enjoy responsibly.

