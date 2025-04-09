Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Foundation Announces Winners of the 2025 Crown Royal Hats Off $100,000 Grant

BPIRF Hats Off With Crown Royal

Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Foundation Crown Royal Hats Off Grant Recipients

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Foundation (BPIRF) is proud to announce the recipients of the Crown Royal Hats Off Grant, a $100,000 initiative aimed at empowering Black cowboys and cowgirls to pursue their passion for rodeo.

The award-winning whisky brand Crown Royal has generously provided $100,000 to BPIRF through The Hats Off Grant, reinforcing its commitment to inclusivity, accessibility, and support for the Black rodeo community by offering financial support to rising rodeo athletes across the country. The mission of this initiative is to help break down barriers and ensure greater access to competitive rodeo opportunities for the next generation.

In a continued effort to empower the African American Rodeo Community, The Hats Off Grant was launched to uplift and inspire BPIR rodeo athletes. In partnership with Crown Royal, the goal is to ensure these rodeo participants have the resources needed to continue excelling in the sport.

The 2025 $100,000 grant was divided among six deserving cowgirls and cowboys, providing crucial funding to advance their rodeo careers:

• $20,000 Grant Recipients:

o Breanna Meyer

o Azja Bryant

o Daryl Elliott

o Dennis Chachere

• $10,000 Grant Recipients:

o Kanesha Jackson

o Wyatt Raymond

This marks another significant achievement for BPIR rodeo athletes. “At BPIR and the Foundation, we are honored to announce the 2025 Crown Royal Hats Off Grant recipients,” said Valeria Howard Cunningham, CEO and President of both BPIR and BPIRF. “This grant reaffirms our commitment to supporting our BPIR cowboys and cowgirls that have supported BPIR over the years, and I couldn’t be more excited for these six deserving winners.”

"Through the Hats Off Grant and Royal Rider program we are proud to support and celebrate talented individuals who keep the spirit of rodeo alive," said Hadley Schafer, VP of Crown Royal. "For four years, we've worked alongside the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo and we are honored to be able to provide opportunities for riders through the grants. We are committed to honoring this storied tradition and do our part to help uplift the local rodeo community that keeps that keeps the sport thriving.”

About Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Foundation

Since 1987, the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Foundation (BPIRF) has upheld its commitment to the rodeo, education, and arts by providing unique programs across the country. BPIRF has a community first approach and works to close educational and skills gaps through the various programs we provide in underserved communities. BPIRF has made an impact in each state that the BPIR performs by awarding scholarships, rodeo grants and creating programs that support the communities and the Black Cowboys and Cowgirls.

About the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo

Founded in 1984 by Lu Vason, the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo is the nation’s longest-running African American touring rodeo association. Named in honor of legendary cowboy Bill Pickett, BPIR was created to spotlight the overlooked history and contributions of Black cowboys and cowgirls. For more than four decades, BPIR has preserved and promoted Black equestrian culture, educating audiences about its critical role in shaping the American West. Under the leadership of Valeria Howard Cunningham, BPIR continues to honor this legacy, inspire future generations, and break barriers in the rodeo world.

About Crown Royal

Crown Royal Canadian Whisky is the number-one selling Canadian whisky brand in the world and has a tradition as long and distinctive as its taste. Specially blended to commemorate a grand tour of Canada made by King George VI and Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain in 1939, Crown Royal's smooth, elegant flavor and gift-worthy presentation reflect its regal origins – it is considered the epitome of Canadian whisky. For more information, visit crownroyal.com. Crown Royal encourages all consumers to please enjoy responsibly.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Legal Disclaimer:

