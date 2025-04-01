Soul Country Music Star Season 2 Kicks Off in Memphis, Celebrating Black Country Music Artists

Soul Country Music Star logo Randy Savvy of the Compton Cowboys, Host of the Soul Country Music Star Season 2 The Soul Country Rodeo Weekend, Two Events (Friday & Saturday April 11th and 12th) Kirk Jay, Season 1 Winner of the Soul Country Music Star National Final Competition L-R Valeria Howard-Cunningham, President of the BPIR, SCMS Season 1 Winner Kirk Jay, SCMS Executive Producer Margo Wade-LaDrew (Photo Credit: Stephanie Cunningham Photography)

Country Roots, Diverse Beats: Celebrating the Rich Tapestry of Soul in Country Music

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soul Country Music Star™ (SCMS) in association with the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo is set to bring its groundbreaking talent competition to Memphis, kicking off Season 2 with an electrifying showcase of Black country music artists. The highly anticipated event will take place at Agricenter International Amphitheater, (7777 Walnut Grove Rd. Memphis, TN 38120) on Friday, April 11th continuing SCMS’s mission to shine a spotlight on the rich contributions of Black artists to country music.

With the tagline "Country Roots, Diverse Beats: Celebrating the Rich Tapestry of Soul in Country Music," SCMS is a one-of-a-kind platform dedicated exclusively to elevating Black country music artists. The competition provides an opportunity for emerging talents to showcase their artistry, storytelling, and deep connection to country music’s heritage while bringing fresh perspectives to the genre.

"Memphis is the perfect place to start this journey," said Margo Wade La Drew, Founder and Executive Producer of Soul Country Music Star. "With its deep musical roots in blues, soul, and rock & roll, it’s the ideal city to celebrate soul country music. We’re thrilled to give Black country artists a stage where their voices can be heard and their talents recognized."

Hosted by Randy Savvy, performer and founder of the Compton Cowboys, the Memphis event will feature live performances from Soul Country Music Star 2024 winner Kirk Jay, formerly of The Voice. Memphis contestants will compete for a spot in the grand finale in Hollywood, where they’ll have the chance to win $10,000 in cash, exciting prizes, and the title of the next Soul Country Music Star. A panel of industry professionals, including notable artists, producers, and executives, will serve as judges, selecting the top talents to advance in the competition. Season 2 of SCMS will make stops in Memphis, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Washington, D.C./Maryland, culminating in an unforgettable grand finale in Hollywood this November. Attendees can expect a night of powerful vocals, heartfelt storytelling, and the electrifying energy that defines Soul Country Music Star.

About Soul Country Music Star

Soul Country Music Star™ is a premier country music competition and showcase dedicated to uplifting Black country music artists. Founded by Executive Producer Margo Wade LaDrew of Wade & Associates Group, on the principle that country music is a genre for everyone, SCMS highlights the diverse voices that have long contributed to its history while creating new opportunities for rising talent.

About the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo

Founded in 1984 by Lu Vason, the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo is the nation’s longest-running African American touring rodeo association. Named in honor of legendary cowboy Bill Pickett, BPIR was created to spotlight the overlooked history and contributions of Black cowboys and cowgirls. For more than four decades, BPIR has preserved and promoted Black equestrian culture, educating audiences about its critical role in shaping the American West. Under the leadership of Valeria Howard Cunningham, BPIR continues to honor this legacy, inspire future generations, and break barriers in the rodeo world.

