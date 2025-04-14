U.S. Chamber, Venice Area Chamber Host U.S. Representative Greg Steube for Roundtable on Tax Reform

VENICE, FL – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce hosted U.S. Representative Greg Steube (R-FL-17) for a roundtable discussion in Venice, Florida with local business leaders on the need to extend pro-growth business tax provisions before portions of President Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) expire at the end of the year. Doing so will create new opportunities for American workers and businesses to thrive.

Absent Congressional action, the country will see the largest automatic tax increase in American history. U.S. Representative Greg Steube is on the frontlines, working to ensure that the constituents of the 17th District of Florida will not face this massive tax increase at the end of 2025.

“The U.S. Chamber thanks Congressman Steube for his efforts to ensure that the pro-growth provisions from the landmark Tax Cuts and Jobs Act continue to benefit all Americans,” said Clark Jackson, Senior Director of Regional Government Affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “All policy is local, and by fostering discussions on tax reform outside of Washington, D.C., Congressman Steube is reaffirming his dedication to the residents of the Seventeenth District, as well as to families, workers, and businesses across the nation.”

“There is a reason small business owners and entrepreneurs look to Southwest Florida to pursue the American dream,” said Congressman Steube. “No community better represents and embraces the values of free enterprise than the Suncoast. Since its passage in 2017, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) has delivered unprecedented prosperity for employers and employees alike. From streamlining corporate taxation to providing a critical tax deduction for small business development, the TCJA has delivered on its promise. Failing to renew the law would be catastrophic for not only Southwest Florida but the entire nation. Extending the TCJA will ensure our businesses and local industries prosper and remain competitive in the global economy for years to come.”

“We thank Representative Greg Steube for his dedication to helping Florida businesses grow and prosper,” said Kathy Lehner, President and CEO of the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce. “By reducing the federal tax burden, small businesses could invest in their employees and community. If the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act were to become permanent, it could encourage all businesses to continue to grow.”

The U.S. Chamber’s tax roundtables are the latest effort in its Growing America’s Future campaign, an education and advocacy blitz in support of maintaining a pro-growth tax code to foster a robust U.S. economy that benefits all Americans. These events will continue over the coming months in communities across the country.

##