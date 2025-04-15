Birdcall Hatches National Franchise Expansion Plans

Birdcall is spreading its wings and looking to expand across the United States via franchising. Birdcall’s menu is centered around 10 all-natural, award-winning crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches.

Denver-based fast casual chain is flying high with its all-natural chicken offerings, unforgettable designed spaces, and exclusive in-house technology.

Whether it’s our signature dishes, unforgettable designed spaces, or innovative ordering systems, Birdcall is a brand that resonates with today’s customers.” — Mark Lohmann, CEO of Birdcall

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birdcall – a beloved Denver-based craft chicken chain that specializes in all-natural chicken and award-winning sandwiches – is spreading its wings and looking to expand across the United States via franchising.

With 13 corporate-owned restaurants already serving throngs of customers throughout Colorado, Arizona, and Texas, Birdcall expects to open 5-7 new restaurants throughout Colorado this year and have as many as 200 total locations nationwide by the end of 2028. The national expansion plans will initially focus on the Western and Southwestern states.

The brand’s newest restaurant is scheduled to open next week (April 21) just down the street from Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado. The highly anticipated opening will award the first 50 guests through the door with free chicken sandwiches for an entire year.

“Birdcall isn’t just a restaurant; it’s a lifestyle. The fast-casual dining market is growing rapidly, and Birdcall is leading the charge with a model that’s built to scale. Whether it’s our signature dishes, unforgettable designed spaces, or innovative ordering systems, Birdcall is a brand that resonates with today’s customers,” said Birdcall CEO Mark Lohmann. “There's great opportunity for growth and we're looking forward to working with franchisees who are well connected in their community, passionate about food, and are excited to bring our efficient, craveable, and exciting brand to their market."

Founded in 2016, Birdcall opened its first location in Denver’s historic Five Points neighborhood and quickly began setting a new standard for what’s possible in the restaurant industry. “With cutting-edge technology, a customer experience that wows, and a menu that keeps guests coming back, Birdcall has built a brand that is flying high,” added Lohmann.

EXPERIENCE-DRIVEN DINING

Birdcall is changing the fast-casual game with standout design and unforgettable guest experiences. Vibrant interiors, custom arcade games, bold art, and unique outdoor features like putting greens make each location a local favorite.

CRAVE-WORTHY MENU

Birdcall’s menu is centered around 10 all-natural, award-winning crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches. Some of those sandwiches include the Southern with pimento cheese and southern coleslaw; the Rancher with bacon onion jam, white cheddar, and Bird-B-Q Sauce; the Deluxe with bacon, pepper-jack, tomato, lettuce, and herb mayo; and the grilled chicken Caesar. There’s even a Veggie sandwich with an animal-free crispy cutlet, kimchi coleslaw, sriracha aioli, and cilantro.

The menu also features gluten-free nuggets, hand cut tenders, and several specialty salads. Guests can complete their meals with a selection of nine sides including fries, tater tots, loaded tots, and coleslaws, as well as 15 house-made sauces.

TECHNOLOGY-DRIVEN EFFICIENCY

Birdcall is a tech-driven brand. From its proprietary ordering platform, Poncho, to its seamless online ordering system, technology powers every aspect of Birdcall. This translates to streamlined operations, reduced overhead costs, and a customer experience that keeps guests coming back.

Beyond that, Birdcall operates with purpose. The company contributes 1% back to local nonprofits year-round through its “1% Back” program and supports communities through initiatives like school supply drives, meal donations, and nonprofit fundraiser nights.

“Community is the heartbeat of Birdcall,” Lohmann added. “We aim to be more than a restaurant – we want to be a partner and positive force in every neighborhood we serve.”

While the expansion will focus on establishing free-standing locations, Birdcall recognizes the potential for additional opportunities that can bring the brand’s unique offerings to a wider audience. Endcaps with or without drive-thrus and non-traditional locations in colleges, professional buildings, sports arenas, event centers, and amusement parks will also represent new targets.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.